During March there is a Thursday lecture series running at Wartburg College, part of the adult “Keep on Learning” program. At a time when “The Big Lie” is still being promoted in our country, the Wartburg series is painfully relevant to the current scene in American life. It deals with lies, secrets and self-deception. The series could easily be titled “Lies We Tell Ourselves.”
Martin Luther, the great church reformer, famously took aim at self-deception (and thereby defined Lutheranism) during a scholarly debate held in Heidelberg, Germany, in 1518. One way to summarize his most memorable assertion at that event would be to say, “People are constantly deceiving themselves. It’s risky business.” Here’s an actual quote from Luther at the Heidelberg Disputation: “[Dishonest theology] says that evil is good and good is evil. [Honest theology] says that a thing is what it actually is.”
You don’t have to be a theologian to get the point. Here’s the logic behind Luther’s statement: It is a lie to believe that, if I am good enough, impressive enough, accomplished enough, hard-working enough, I should get praise and credit for that. The truth is, it takes humility to admit that anything I have or do that earns me praise or credit is only possible because of the generosity of others.
One of the lies we tell ourselves is that we are self-made people. In the realm of politics, there is a corollary which argues, If you’re poor … if you’re unemployed … if you’re not wealthy … if you’re not succeeding … it’s your own fault. That’s a lie. There are myriad reasons why people fall into difficulty, hard times or despair. Some of the causes are self-deserved. Many, if not most of them, are not.
Why do we lie to ourselves? The easy answer is, because it serves our purposes. Here are two examples from history, one ancient, the other modern.
Centuries before Athens became a wealthy commercial empire, there was a battle between two naval powerhouses. A coalition from the Greek mainland launched an invasion against a walled city-state on the Asian shore. The Iliad, a famous saga of early Greek literature, describes the reason for the invasion. The wife of the king of Sparta was kidnapped and taken to Troy by a Trojan prince who married her. The result was all-out war. Supposedly Queen Helen had “the face that launched a thousand ships.” The conflict lasted for years. Eventually, Troy was destroyed (even today, the site is a ruin).
This is a romantic tale. Most historians believe, however, that the premise is based on a lie. The real reason for the conflict was that Troy controlled the narrow waterway between the Aegean Sea and the Black Sea. Its navy collected extortionary tolls from any who wanted to sail through. The result was war — and, eventually, the destruction of the gatekeeper city.
Why did the Greeks lie, in their saga, about the real cause of the conflict? Most likely, it was because they didn’t want to admit that their real motives were craven and profit-driven.
Here’s a modern example. When Vladimir Putin decided to invade an independent, democratically-governed neighboring country during February of this year, he announced to the world that his military incursion was justified “because Ukraine is being ruled by Nazis and gangsters.” That’s a lie.
In fact, the gangsters were expelled from power when Ukraine elected its present government, through free and fair elections. And Ukraine’s president, who is Jewish, would hardly qualify as a member of the Nazi party.
Why did Putin lie? It’s fairly clear. He wanted control over a nation he had decided belonged in his “sphere of influence.” Why didn’t he simply come right out and say that? It’s fairly obvious. It would expose his criminal intent.
People lie to themselves all the time. Why do we do it? The answers are complex. This much, however, is certain: when we lie to ourselves, we diminish who we are; we do harm to others; and we make ourselves strangers to the truth. Self-deception can feel really good, until it begins to destroy us.