Robert (Bob) Gremmels died on the last day of February. He will be greatly missed. More than once, I told him he was my favorite curmudgeon. He could be cynical about the direction life appeared to be taking on our planet. But he addressed his concerns through the medium he loved best — writing (specifically, five-line limericks).
Gremmels may have had printer’s ink flowing in his veins. He was a journalism major at Wartburg College, a one-time editor at his denomination’s national magazine, The Lutheran Standard, and a long-time staff and faculty member at his alma mater. Wartburg has graduated a ton of successful journalists, thanks to the program Bob Gremmels helped create.
He also had the distinction of having been the great, great grandson of Georg Grossman, the founder of the Lutheran Iowa Synod, of Wartburg College and Wartburg Seminary (in Dubuque).
In retirement, Gremmels took to writing his whimsical limericks — partly to entertain himself, but also to make an ethical statement. He was not one to abide dishonesty or deception. I somehow ended up on Bob’s mailing list, receiving the entertaining and sometimes searing wit flowing from his fertile imagination.
In tribute to Bob, permit me to share a few limericks of my own:
There once was a fellow named Bob
Who literate rhyme-bombs would lob.
Pretention he’d pierce
With syllables fierce.
His limericks accomplished the job.
For those who just played fast and loose
With facts, Bob would sniff out the ruse.
The truth was his passion
And so he would fashion
A lim’rick to fix their caboose.
When underfed neighbors would pine,
And millionaires clucked, “I’ve got mine,”
Bob’s limericks would say,
“Who taught you that way?”
Since fairness was now on the line.
A lover of music that soared,
Sometimes his old stereo roared.
I’d bet my last dollar
He’d kick back with Mahler;
With Gustav, he never was bored.
We’ll miss you, dear Robert, that’s clear.
Your presence among us was dear.
What I want to know
Is who’ll run the show,
And write us new limericks this year?
In conclusion, I leave my readers with a limerick Bob wrote himself, just over a year ago, perhaps contemplating his own mortality:
While asked why I’m still on this earth
Some ninety-three years since my birth
I cite Medicare,
Red wine and fresh air,
And God’s therapeutic gift — mirth!
Mike Sherer is a retired journalist, a free-lance writer and a 14-year resident of Waverly, which is also his wife’s hometown. He is an occasional contributor to the Waverly newspapers.