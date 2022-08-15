The photo accompanying this article was taken in a men’s room at a highway rest stop. I’ve seen this sign in other men’s rooms — in grocery stores, drug stores and, sometimes, in government buildings. It’s testimony to how far we have come from the days when we naturally assumed that care of infants and very small children was the responsibility of women, to the exclusion of men. I must confess I’ve never actually seen a man using one of the fold-down tables that accompany such a sign. I hope they’re getting some use.
The first time I saw a sign like this one, an irrational (and highly whimsical) thought occurred to me: “My mother could have used a fold-down table like this one.” My mother was, according to my father, a frustrated parent. She wanted at least one daughter. Alas, she and my father became the parents, instead, of seven boys.
I once asked my father, “Why did you and Mom have so many children?” My Dad’s quick and transparent reply was, simply, “Your mother wanted a girl. We never seemed to manage it.”
So, when I stood looking at that fold-down table in the men’s room, I found myself thinking, “This is exactly what Mom needed. She could have put one of her infant sons on that thing and changed him — into a girl!”
Ridiculous? Of course. But it’s a reminder to me that we often don’t get what we thought we wanted out of life. We can either descend into a pool of regret and self-pity, or we can learn to adapt and move forward. Sometimes we recognize good things resulting from what we first experienced as disappointment.
In an unexpected way, my mother gave evidence of coming to terms with not having gotten what she wanted. It happened long after I had left home for college. My youngest sibling posed to Mom the same question I had put to Dad years before. He asked, “Mom, why did you have seven kids?”
According to my brother’s story, she retorted, “Well, if we hadn’t had seven, you would never have been born!” (In what I thought was a masterful comeback, my brother replied sagely, “Oh, come on, Mom, I would just have been somebody else’s kid!”)
We don’t always get what we think we want. Sometimes it’s tragic. More often, it becomes an opportunity for something better.
Forty years ago, I was seeking a career change, ready to pursue my long-simmering desire to work as a religion communicator. I received an unexpected opportunity to serve as an editor at a denominational publishing house. It seemed to me to be a dream job.
Two years into what I thought would become my long-term career, my employment was suddenly terminated. I was devastated. It was absolutely not what I wanted at that point in my life. It was also disruptive for my family, who loved where we were living at the time, but who were forced to relocate with me.
In retrospect, I realized (although I could not have known it then) that perilous times were soon coming to the institution that had let me go. Had I stayed, I may have experienced the same thing, but a few years later. Instead, I was forced into alternative employment. Over time, it prepared me for what turned out to be my actual dream job — the editorship of a religious newspaper, in the same city I was forced to leave years before.
Sometimes life hands us things we cannot change. But the experiences can change us — for the better — if we allow them to do so.
Mike Sherer is a retired journalist, a free-lance writer and a fourteen-year resident of Waverly, which is also his wife’s hometown. He is an occasional contributor to the Waverly newspapers.