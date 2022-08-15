Baby Changing Station

Baby changing station sign hanging in a men’s room at a highway stop shows how far we have come assuming that the care of infants and small children is the responsibility of women.

The photo accompanying this article was taken in a men’s room at a highway rest stop. I’ve seen this sign in other men’s rooms — in grocery stores, drug stores and, sometimes, in government buildings. It’s testimony to how far we have come from the days when we naturally assumed that care of infants and very small children was the responsibility of women, to the exclusion of men. I must confess I’ve never actually seen a man using one of the fold-down tables that accompany such a sign. I hope they’re getting some use.

The first time I saw a sign like this one, an irrational (and highly whimsical) thought occurred to me: “My mother could have used a fold-down table like this one.” My mother was, according to my father, a frustrated parent. She wanted at least one daughter. Alas, she and my father became the parents, instead, of seven boys.