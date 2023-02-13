Generally speaking, death is no laughing matter. We rightly hesitate to joke about the dearly departed — or even to speak disrespectfully of the not-so-dearly loved. That seems a good rule of thumb.
But, when those confronting their own mortality give the grim reaper a poke in the eye, that’s a different matter. It seems remarkable that some folks are able to stare down the inevitable with humor. This is evidenced in the sometimes bizarre tombstones that show up in cemeteries.
Here are some examples (I have seen photos of all these markers):
Someone, somewhere, wanted to make it clear that visitors to the graveyard would get the message that he — or she — was clearly and definitively dead. The marker is fashioned vertically, with four letters descending like stairsteps. They read D-E-A-D.
For those of us nurturing (pardon the expression) undying curiosity about what happens in the hereafter, one departed soul decided to include a gentle taunt on his or her tombstone: “Now I know something you don’t.”
The Ivisons of suburban Washington, D.C., used their tombstone to address a common frustration felt by city dwellers. Their inscription includes this message: “We finally found a place to park in Georgetown.”
An old vaudeville joke was hijacked — and expanded — on a his-and-hers tombstone. Her side reads: “I told you I was sick.” His side chides: “And I was sick of hearing it!”
Someone named Kim decided to combine her electronic device with her religious convictions. Her stone pictures her talking on a cell phone. The inscription reads: “Jesus called and Kim answered.”
A salesman immortalized his vocation with the following inscription: “I made some good deals and I made some bad ones. I really went in the hole with this one.”
A woman who died in 1983 took steps to guarantee that, having been interred, she would not be disturbed. Her tombstone reads: “Go away! I’m asleep!”
One can only hope that the occupant of this grave in Ruidoso, New Mexico, was a retired baker. Playing on his name, he had chizeled into marble: “Here lies John Yeast. Pardon me for not rising.”
Not rising, literally, was on the mind of someone buried in Thurmont, Maryland: “Here lies an atheist, all dressed up and no place to go.”
Delusions of grandeur sometimes shape epitaphs. One grave includes this wistful sentiment: “I was hoping for a pyramid.”
One has to wonder whether, during her lifetime, the recipe for “Mom’s Christmas cookies” had been a closely-guarded secret. In death, mom made sure it was engraved on her stone (see photo).
In St. Elmo Cemetery, Chattanooga, Tennessee, this gravestone lament appears: “I came here without being consulted and I leave without my consent.”
Given the fact that I’m a writer, it seems fitting that the final example goes to movie script writer Billy Wilder. He wrote the script for the Marilyn Monroe comedy, “Some Like it Hot.” That film ends with the line, “Nobody’s perfect.” For his tombstone, Wilder wrote: “I’m a writer — but then nobody’s perfect.”
Generally speaking, death is no laughing matter — unless you want it to be.