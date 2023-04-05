I love small liberal arts colleges. It’s one reason my wife and I live in Waverly (it didn’t hurt that both of us attended Wartburg College). A community that grows with a liberal arts college in its midst is blessed many times over. Wartburg has provided my wife and me numerous opportunities for intellectual stimulation, cultural enrichment and athletic excitement.
It’s a sad day when a college town loses its college. That brings me to the unhappy circumstances that led to the impending closure — at the end of next month — of Iowa Wesleyan University. The city of Mount Pleasant is about to lose a school with a long and historic tradition.
Iowa Wesleyan is the second oldest college in the state of Iowa. The school’s Old Main (see photo) is the oldest building west of the Mississippi River constructed exclusively for academic purposes. The school was organized two years before Iowa became a state.
Those familiar with PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) will know that this worldwide non-profit was organized at Iowa Wesleyan. Sadly, none of the young women who continue to benefit from its scholarship awards will be able, after the end of this academic year, to spend those dollars at Iowa Wesleyan.
When I was a student at Wartburg College, Iowa Wesleyan was one of our conference schools. In the years since I graduated, Wartburg’s enrollment went up and Wesleyan’s went down. The Mount Pleasant school eventually left the Iowa Conference (as it was then known) and other schools joined the league.
Declining enrollments led to Wesleyan’s downfall. A development officer told me, some years ago, that in the current environment a college needs at least 1,000 students to survive. Wesleyan will close its doors with an enrollment of 850. That’s not sustainable.
The handwriting was on the wall at least five years ago, when the Cedar Rapids Gazette ran a story about Wesleyan’s challenges. It warned that the Mount Pleasant school was on the brink — unless a quick cash infusion could be found. (It was.) But enrollments remained stubbornly low, and things got worse.
Why was it so difficult to enroll and retain students at Wesleyan? I’ve heard some possible reasons. A big one may be that Iowa has too many private liberal arts colleges. All of them are scrambling to recruit the same high school seniors.
But Iowa’s high schools are graduating fewer seniors these days. The “student pool” is shrinking.
Wartburg faces this reality every year. Enrollment is down, slightly, right now. Recruiters at our local college are amazingly resourceful. Wartburg is still one of the healthy ones among small colleges in Iowa.
But it’s hard work keeping the numbers high enough to remain viable.
Another factor is the shifting attitudes among high school graduates. College costs are high, and rising. Scholarships and student aid cover a big chunk of the cost, and most students now receive such aid. But some students (and their parents) simply look at the bottom line and tell themselves, “That’s too much money.”
High school students are increasingly concluding they may not need — or want — a college education at all. Some made this determination during Covid. Others simply have decided college may not be for them.
Sadly, Iowa Wesleyan won’t be the last small college to close its doors in coming years.
For their faculty, administration and alumni, the prospect of a silent campus has to be heartbreaking. That also goes for the citizens of Mount Pleasant.
If you’re a Waverly resident, be thankful for Wartburg. It enriches our town.