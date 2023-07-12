Wartburg and Waverly lost a community asset during June. Bill Hamm, who died in hospice in Waterloo, was a cheerleader for the community, the college and the Lutheran Church in a variety of ways.
Even though he was once president of Waldorf College in Forest City, Bill’s heart always belonged to Wartburg. After president Jack Ohle left for a new assignment in Minnesota, Bill served as Wartburg’s interim president — until Darrel Colson took the reins a year later.
Still later, Bill was the director of a national organization created to encourage cooperation among the nearly forty Lutheran colleges and universities scattered across the United States. He served in that capacity while living in Waverly.
Bill was the one whose booming voice could be heard at Knights football games, intoning “Repel them! Repel them! Make them relinquish the ball!” When the team came within 40 seconds of becoming a national finalist last fall, he e-mailed me, declaring, “The Wartburg football coach is an absolute genius!”
A generous gift from Bill resulted in his name being attached to a corner of the Wartburg campus now known as “Hamm Platz.” The area, directly in front of Neumann Auditorium, is known to some of us as “Little Stonehenge.” It features an array of seven upright stone slabs, each inscribed with information about of one of the college’s locations, past and present (see photo).
Bill loved the arts. He was an enthusiastic supporter of both the Wartburg Community Symphony and the Waverly Chamber Music Series. When his congregation, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, expanded its physical footprint to include a spacious new gathering space, he gifted the parish with a life-size portrait of Martin Luther (standing, of course, in front of Wartburg Castle). He collected so much art for his personal collection, he ran out of places to display it. One day he gave my wife and me a tour of the college president’s house, where he was then living, showing us his art — including a couple pictures he had been forced to hang in the bathroom!
Bill’s decision to enroll at Wartburg was serendipitous. He once told me that, while touring various college campuses, he ended up at Wartburg “to check it off my list.” He discovered during that visit that a prospective student could sit in on a class lecture. Since he loved history, he picked Gerhard Ottersberg’s Western Civilization course and listened, enthralled, as the legendary historian/storyteller mesmerized the class.
Hamm told me, “After that lecture, I was hooked. I knew I was coming to Wartburg College.”
I knew precisely what Bill was talking about. A few years before he arrived at Wartburg, I was already a history major, soaking up Ottersberg’s lectures. I heard the same history stories he did. One of the professor’s classic tales went like this (you need to imagine the instructor beginning in a low growl, building intensity, and then barking out the climax):
“The Huns began to descend upon the Roman Empire, spreading panic as they came. As they traveled, the invaders could be highly creative when doing food preparation. A Hunnish warrior had a unique method, for example, of tenderizing an entree for his evening meal. He would take a juicy slab of raw meat, slap it down on the back of his horse, cover it with his saddle, mount up and ride hard on it all day long. By suppertime, he had a delicacy ready to eat, which I daresay would have been every bit as delectable as anything they might serve up in the college cafeteria.”
That vignette, like many others in the history professor’s repertoire, brought the house down.
Bill Hamm’s love affair with Wartburg was jump-started with one of Gerhard Ottersberg’s story lectures. It didn’t stop there. But that’s where it began.
And the rest is history.