What we have come to call the holiday season evokes a lot of emotions in people — some of them contradictory. What is this season for? The way our culture has sold the meaning of Christmas, for some it’s the season of greed. A memorable Hank Ketchum cartoon, now decades old, shows Dennis the Menace standing in the middle of the living room on Christmas morning, surrounded by an avalanche of gifts, all with his name on them. Addressing his parents, standing in the doorway and surveying the scene, he asks, “Is this all?”
Is the holiday season designed for giving — or receiving — or both? For those folks who show up for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day worship each December, the message from the pulpit is bound to be some variation of “the Creator gives … we receive … be thankful — and generous.”
For some folks, the holiday season is simply a time to endure, get through or even resent (especially if it evokes bad memories). If December means dealing with relatives whom we may or may not like, January cannot come soon enough.
With all the polarization and mean-spiritedness in our culture right now, perhaps a good way to mark this season — whether our mindset is religious or secular — would be to adopt a slogan I recently saw on a parked car (see photo). In case you can’t decipher JSTBKND, try thinking like a Hebrew. In the Hebrew language, there are consonants but no vowels. The reader has to fill in the missing letters.
So, to translate, the message is, “Just be kind!”
There is good evidence that showing kindness is good for one’s mental and emotional health. Like generosity, it causes a pleasurable sensation, a feeling of well-being — sometimes even euphoria. Neuroscientists tell us that this is due to a release of dopamine, similar to the sensation an athlete gets when playing at the top of his or her game. So, kindness brings its own reward.
No matter how kindness is received, you and your world will end up in a better place.
Somebody’s impatient about getting into your driving lane? Let them in. Just be kind.
The store clerk is having a bad day and scowls at everyone? Share a smile — and a polite word. Just be kind.
Your opinionated uncle wants to spoil the holiday get-together with his wild political conspiracy theories? Let it pass — or, let him rant and then inform him, “That’s one way to look at it. I see things differently. But let’s not ruin the day with a debate.” Just be kind.
Someone needs a helping hand, because they’re down on their luck? Find a way to assist them, while helping them maintain their dignity. Just be kind.
It should go without saying that kindness is not a practice that is only appropriate during the holiday season. In the human community, kindness is — or ought to be — in season all year round.
Kindness and generosity are, of course, first cousins. I still remember with appreciation receiving financial aid from a California physician, back when I was a freshman at Wartburg College. I really needed the help. He really wanted to provide it. His two conditions were (a) I had to write a monthly letter, sent by way of the college president’s office, telling him how my school year was progressing; and, (b) I was never to discover his identity. I never did.
Happy holidays! Enjoy the season! Just be kind.
Mike Sherer is a retired journalist, a free-lance writer and a fourteen-year resident of Waverly, which is also his wife’s hometown. He is an occasional contributor to the Waverly newspapers.