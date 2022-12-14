JSTBKND license plate

With all the polarization and mean-spiritedness in our culture right now, perhaps a good way to mark this season — whether our mindset is religious or secular — would be to adopt a slogan I recently saw on a parked car (see photo). In case you can’t decipher JSTBKND, try thinking like a Hebrew. In the Hebrew language, there are consonants but no vowels. The reader has to fill in the missing letters.

What we have come to call the holiday season evokes a lot of emotions in people — some of them contradictory. What is this season for? The way our culture has sold the meaning of Christmas, for some it’s the season of greed. A memorable Hank Ketchum cartoon, now decades old, shows Dennis the Menace standing in the middle of the living room on Christmas morning, surrounded by an avalanche of gifts, all with his name on them. Addressing his parents, standing in the doorway and surveying the scene, he asks, “Is this all?”

Is the holiday season designed for giving — or receiving — or both? For those folks who show up for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day worship each December, the message from the pulpit is bound to be some variation of “the Creator gives … we receive … be thankful — and generous.”

