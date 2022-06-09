A pair of birds decided to build a nest on top of a light fixture next to the door on our deck. (See photo.) It didn’t go well. Ordinarily, I expect nest builders to have some rudimentary engineering skills. In this case, no secure foundation existed on which to construct a nest. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long before a stiff wind sent all of their hard work spilling down onto our deck floor.
To their credit, the birds learned their lesson. Realizing they’d picked a lousy location for a nest, they simply tried something else. I have no doubt they built a securely-grounded nest elsewhere on or near our property.
Sometimes we humans need to change course as well. One thing I noticed, traveling the concrete highways across Iowa, on my way to enroll at Wartburg College in 1959, was that the pavement had curbs. As an out-of-stater, I found this phenomenon more than a little strange.
Upon arrival on campus, I began asking my fellow students about this curious phenomenon. The Iowa kids simply shrugged. They were used to them. But students from states like Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota all told me they thought the curbed highways were ridiculous — and possibly even dangerous, considering the fact that accidentally steering onto one of them could cause one to lose control of his or her vehicle. I didn’t own a car, so I couldn’t really tell (although the fellow with whom I car-pooled to and from campus was constantly muttering about them.)
The Iowa Department of Transportation finally got rid of curbed highways. When the old pavement was replaced, the curbs disappeared. The engineers at DOT in Ames may have decided, “Well, that didn’t work out so well. Let’s try something else.”
Now consider a change that hasn’t been made, but should have been — a long time ago. During the past 22 years, this nation has endured over 600 massacres in schools and other venues. Overwhelmingly, the murderers have used weapons of war — automatic weapons capable of firing multiple rounds into their victims.
A majority of Americans are asking — demanding — that elected officials take steps to fix this horrendous situation. What we get instead are calls for “thoughts and prayers,” scant comfort to the families of the victims.
A few weeks ago the prime minister of New Zealand visited the U.S. Jacinda Ardern was interviewed on a night-time talk show, where she discussed what happened after a mass shooting occurred in her country. She explained that her parliament went into emergency session and members declared, “This should never happen twice in this country.” Lawmakers immediately outlawed the private ownership of weapons of war. People who already owned them were required to turn them in. The government bought them from their owners — and then had them destroyed.
In New Zealand, elected leaders said, “The situation we have in this country isn’t working. Let’s try something else.” There have been no mass shootings in that country since the law prohibiting automatic weapons went into effect.
It has been persuasively argued that the definition of insanity is repeating the same behavior over and over, while expecting different results. Those birds who tried building on our light fixture showed bad judgment. But they demonstrated a measure of rudimentary intelligence by trying something else instead. It would be sad to have to admit that, with their tiny brains, birds are smarter than American lawmakers.