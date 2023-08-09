I love my electric Volkswagen. For a guy in his 80s, the electronic gadgetry in this vehicle took some getting used to. I may have been the last kid on the block to have a car with a GPS, but it didn’t take me long to fall in love with the mapping display on the screen.
The first time I drove on the relatively new Cedar Valley Parkway (the east extension of south Tenth Avenue) I got a surprise. My GPS didn’t recognize any pavement after I turned south, off East Bremer Avenue (Highway 3), on the east side of Waverly. I was heading for the new Cedar River bridge in the direction of the recently-constructed public ball fields. It was an extremely smooth ride on new concrete. But, according to my GPS, this road doesn’t exist.
My mapping program told me I was driving through a farmer’s pasture. According to the display on my screen, I was in uncharted territory. In fact, it really was uncharted. My GPS needs an update.
Sometimes I drive that route just to see if Volkswagen has figured out there’s a road there. So far, nothing has changed. Driving “off the grid” provides a sobering reminder for me. When you’re in uncharted territory, things can get risky.
Any honest and observant resident of Planet Earth will admit that, when it comes to climate change, we are in uncharted territory. One day during the month of July, a news feed I receive online from the New York Times almost shouted this news: “Today the state of Iowa is the hottest place in the nation.” I didn’t need the Times to tell me.
We on this planet are following a dangerous trajectory. The month of July was measured by climate professionals as the hottest month ever, going all the way back to when records were first kept. There is no indication that things are going to cool down.
We are in uncharted territory.
Recently we were informed of the risk that the Gulf Stream, the underwater “river” that churns below the Atlantic Ocean, may soon be disrupted, causing catastrophic results for weather in the United States and Europe. It could happen in less than a decade. If it does, there is no good way to restore it.
We are in uncharted territory.
There are some positive signs. We have to hope they aren’t coming too late. A story in the Minneapolis Star Tribune describes a creative (and practical) approach to reflecting a high percentage of heat, sent by the sun to our planet, back into outer space. The solution was created by a scientific team at Purdue University and it involves, of all things, paint!
The idea sounds disarmingly simple. Produce the “whitest” white paint ever devised. Use it to cover the exterior of every painted building surface in the country. Xiulin Ruan, a professor of mechanical engineering, heads a team that has concocted a paint so white it will reflect 98% of the sun’s heat back into outer space. (White paint on building exteriors currently reflects substantially lower percentages.)
Ruan explained: “We weren’t really trying to develop the world’s whitest paint. We wanted to help with climate change, and now it’s more of a crisis and getting worse.” He added, “This is definitely not a long-term solution to the climate problem. This is something you can do short-term to mitigate worse problems while trying to get everything under control.”
There are hundreds of ways we can address climate change. The question is, do we as a world community have the will to take the necessary steps? I live in hope, even as I hope my GPS can figure out, sooner rather than later, that the Cedar Valley Parkway actually exists.