When Kathe and I lived in the Twin Cities, there was far too much light pollution for any serious stargazing.
Here in Waverly, it’s different. I sometimes go outside, just before bedtime, and study the sky on cloudless nights. I am always astonished by the panoply of stars. Even with the naked eye, they are beyond counting. And now, with ever-improving technology, we are learning about more and more of them – how far they likely are from us, what their galaxies look like, and much more.
We have come a long way from the ancient view of the heavens, delineated in the Hebrew Scriptures. The picture presented there is a dome above a flat earth with pinholes that allow heaven’s light to seep through. Those pinholes, our spiritual ancestors believed, were what looked like stars, but really weren’t.
When the Hubbell Space Telescope was launched in 1990, we all got a shock. This amazing piece of equipment revealed stars and galaxies in number and distance beyond our wildest imagination. One reporter suggested, “The universe has just gotten bigger.” It hasn’t, of course. What’s changed is our perception of reality.
We are now about to have our horizons expanded once again. Sometime this month (by the time this appears in print, it may already have happened), a new space telescope will go into orbit. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST for short) is being launched from a site in French Guiana, and will become an orbiting infrared observatory.
NASA describes the Webb telescope’s significance like this: “JWST will complement and extend the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope, with longer wavelength coverage and greatly improved sensitivity. The longer wave lengths enable Webb to look much closer to the beginning of time.”
Professor Charles Figura manages the campus observatory at Wartburg College. After I tracked him down (he’s on sabbatical), I asked him what astronomers speculate about cosmic beginnings. I wanted to know what they believe came “before time.” Here’s how he responded:
“Before time? Well, our mathematics kind of breaks down. Much like dividing by zero, the mathematics doesn’t make sense at that point. That’s a limitation of our math, to be sure! But in that breakdown, physics (including space and time) no longer functions, so we commonly say ‘time and space don’t exist’ – or, rather, that they didn’t exist at that point.”
In other words, it’s a conundrum. I’m still confused. Thinking about the universe and our place in it can make a person a little crazy. It can also make us feel very small – perhaps even insignificant. If nothing else, our size and impact in the grand scheme of things ought to teach us at leas one thing: humility. When all is said and done, we’re probably not the hot stuff we sometimes imagine ourselves to be.
On the other hand, neither are we without worth. If you affirm a Divine Being, you can, with some assurance, draw upon the words of an ancient Hebrew poet, who once declared (Psalm 8) that, small as we are, we are the Creator’s best idea – beings loved and cared about for our own sake.
I love looking at stars in the night sky. But I always end up asking, “Where does it end?” Where are the cosmic boundaries? Can there be an edge to it all? Can there not be? Does it matter if we can’t figure it out? Perhaps not, but we can still learn from the astronomers – and be amazed.