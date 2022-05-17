I can still remember the sinking feeling I used to get when, as a grade schooler on the playground, the other boys, always more athletic than me, would organize a game by picking sides. I was usually among the last picked.
Picking sides goes way beyond organizing playground games. It is what we adults do all too well. If you don’t subscribe to my religion, you must be misguided. If you don’t share my political philosophy, you must be deluded. (No wonder some Thanksgiving Day dinner hosts declare religion and politics to be off limits during table conversation!)
We are rapidly moving, in current society, toward an either-or culture. You have to know who your enemies are and you can’t agree with anything they think or say. Accommodation is simply a sign of weakness.
I’ve been mulling, these past months, the whole dichotomy between “Black Lives Matter” and “Back the Blue” (the police). I have never seen a lawn with yard signs declaring both positions simultaneously.
Think about it. Unless you are an unregenerate racist, who believes that all Black people are lazy, ignorant and/or criminals, why on earth would you not agree that Black people matter? The whole reason this slogan gained traction is because a great many Black people — perhaps all of them — perceive that, the way they are treated in our culture, they actually do not matter.
At the same time, who in his or her right mind would argue with the idea that, in order for communities to function safely and well, there needs to be an effective police force? When I served on Waverly City Council, I came to respect our local force, and its chief of police, in ways I had not before.
But here’s the problem. There are cases when Black people have legitimate concerns about the treatment they get from the police. A sad example is the incident two years ago in Minneapolis. A Black man was murdered in slow motion by a policeman, while a large, horrified crowd looked on.
Two years after George Floyd’s death, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights has now, finally, issued its report into perceived police violence in Minneapolis. In part, their findings indicate, “the City of Minneapolis and the Minneapolis Police Department have, for at least the past ten years, engaged in a pattern or practice of race discrimination.” When this report hit the press, the Minneapolis Star Tribune quoted Black community leaders as saying things like, “We told you so, but nobody would listen to us. Are you going to listen to us now?”
Nobody in the Black community believes we should not have police protecting us. They do believe, however, that all citizens — including Black ones — need to be able to trust and respect “the boys in blue.”
People who put “Back the Blue” signs in their yards also want police protection. I suspect their concerns are heightened when they perceive that (justifiably) angry Black people talk about “defunding the police.” Hence, the yard signs.
Right-minded supporters of the police (I am one of them) are justified in wanting to display “Back the Blue” yard signs. There is no reason, however, that the same people should not agree that Black lives matter, and display those signs as well. We can reverse this argument for those displaying “Black Lives Matter” signs.
This should not be seen as an “either/or” situation. It’s really “both/and.”
If we’re going to put up yard signs promoting one side of this argument, it makes sense we should display signs advocating both concerns at once. Because both are legitimate.
Mike Sherer is a retired journalist, a free-lance writer and a fourteen-year resident of Waverly, which is also his wife’s hometown. He is an occasional contributor to the Waverly newspapers.