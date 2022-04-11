Pastor Mark Anderson preached a sermon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly recently that included the following true story. Anderson told the congregation that, while serving a former parish, he was in the passenger seat of a car being driven by a teenager. According to Anderson, the youthful driver proceeded to roll through an intersection, while ignoring a stop sign. When he pointed out the sign, she replied, “Oh, it’s okay, Pastor. My boyfriend told me if the stop sign has a white border, obeying it is optional.”
Anderson informed this young woman that stop signs are never, ever optional. (That must have led to an interesting conversation between the driver and her boyfriend.)
Nobody in their right mind would argue that stop signs should not be obeyed. But now consider rules and regulations like these: No Negroes allowed in this swimming pool. This drinking fountain is for White People only. Colored use toilets in back of building. Blacks required to sit in the back of the bus.
All of these rules existed in the American South, before President Lyndon Johnson pushed John F. Kennedy’s Civil Rights legislation through the federal congress in the 1960s.
What’s the difference between a rule requiring a driver to obey a stop sign and a rule requiring certain people to use separate drinking fountains and toilets? What makes some rules good and others bad? Certainly, a rule that protects everyone equally is good. Similarly, a rule that harms or brings suffering to certain individuals is bad.
That seems clear enough. But now consider a rule, created for a good reason, that might be set aside in a special circumstance. Here’s a story illustrating that possibility.
Public libraries typically require that books in their collections be approved by a board or committee (or, perhaps, the librarian), before being allowed on a library shelf. One young reader, in Idaho, either didn’t understand the rule or else didn’t agree with it. Second grader Dillon Helbig wrote a story last year about an exploding Christmas tree star that transported a young person to the North Pole. He titled his short story, “The Adventures of Dillon Helbig’s Crismis.” The author hand-lettered the text and illustrated the pages, using colored pencils.
In mid-December, during a visit to the Ada Community Library’s Lake Hazel Branch in Boise, Idaho, Dillon surreptitiously slid the book into the stacks, between actual library books in the children’s picture book section.
When his mother asked him what had become of his one-of-a-kind literary creation, he confessed what he’d done. She realized her son had broken the rules. She called the library and asked to have the book removed. But by then, branch manager Alex Hartman had, somehow, discovered the “illegal” addition to the collection, had taken it home and read it to his six-year-old son — who loved the story and roared with laughter at the plot.
The library staff decided Dillon’s story was good enough to be included in their collection. The librarian got Dillon’s permission to create a bar code for the book and to include it on a shelf at the library. It’s now part of the “graphic novels” section of books for children and young teens. It also received the first ever “Whoodini Award for Best Young Novelist,” a prize the library created (named for the library’s mascot, an owl).
There’s a good reason libraries have rules about what can go on their shelves. But sometimes it’s okay to bend a rule. In this case, the exception to the rule seemed to serve the greater good.
(I’d still recommend checking with Sarah Meyer-Reyerson, the head librarian at the Waverly Public Library, before trying to duplicate Dillon Helbig’s stunt.)
Mike Sherer is a retired journalist, a free-lance writer and a thirteen-year resident of Waverly, which is also his wife’s hometown. He is an occasional contributor to the Waverly newspapers.