“Randy Bills takes pride in his work as the construction coordinator at Eisenach Village and cares about the Eisenach Village residents. He will go out of his way to help the residents when needed. He manages all of the maintenance requests of the current homes and oversees the new construction to make sure the residents truly have a carefree lifestyle in this active living, 55-plus community,” stated Angie Daniels, marketing and development coordinator.
Bills is the Eisenach Village construction coordinator at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and was recently recognized for demonstrating Bartels’ set of HEART values¬ – Honesty, Empathy, Accountability, Respect and Teamwork. He was nominated by CEO Paula Geise for always lending a helping hand and going above and beyond. Bills was the winner of the Bartels HEART card drawing at the end of July for a $50 gift card.
The set of values was selected by Bartels staff in 2020. Team leaders and staff members are encouraged to recognize co-workers with a Bartels HEART card when they go above and beyond and demonstrate at least one of the Bartels’ HEART values. These HEART cards can then be exchanged for a treat or small gift and then all of the cards go into a drawing for a $50 gift card at the end of each month.
“Randy does a great job keeping everything running smoothly at Eisenach Village. He seems to juggle the contractors’ schedules for the units being built, and the repairs on the existing units, with ease,” stated Tracy Bright.
“Randy maintains a good rapport with everyone he has contact with, including contractors, residents and other Bartels staff. Randy is very organized, keeping track of deadlines, progress on construction and delivery of supplies all while maintaining a fun work environment,” stated CFO Peggy Zumbach.
CEO Paula Geise commented, “Randy is very accountable when working with residents and vendors. He uses humor to help with the stress of the days and he is great at handling multiple construction projects at the same time! He is always thinking about what is best for the residents and Bartels at the same time.”
The recognition of staff for showing their Bartels HEART will continue and the next drawing will take place at the end of August. “Many of the staff feel so appreciated when receiving a Bartels HEART card and for being recognized for their hard work and dedication,” commented Marketing and Development Coordinator Angie Daniels. “Showing gratitude is important in our lives, and essential in these challenging times. Randy, as well as all of the staff members who received a Bartels HEART card, are very deserving of this recognition. It is great to work with a team who shares these values and strives to carry out Bartels resident-first philosophy and mission, ‘Enriching lives through quality services and Christian care.’”