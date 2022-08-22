Randy and Paula

Randy Bills (right) was recognized for demonstrating Bartels’ HEART values and receiving a $50 gift card. Congratulating Randy on his excellent service to Bartels is Paula Geise, CEO.

“Randy Bills takes pride in his work as the construction coordinator at Eisenach Village and cares about the Eisenach Village residents. He will go out of his way to help the residents when needed. He manages all of the maintenance requests of the current homes and oversees the new construction to make sure the residents truly have a carefree lifestyle in this active living, 55-plus community,” stated Angie Daniels, marketing and development coordinator.

Bills is the Eisenach Village construction coordinator at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and was recently recognized for demonstrating Bartels’ set of HEART values¬ – Honesty, Empathy, Accountability, Respect and Teamwork. He was nominated by CEO Paula Geise for always lending a helping hand and going above and beyond. Bills was the winner of the Bartels HEART card drawing at the end of July for a $50 gift card.