“Rascal,” the Dorset ram owned by Abby Wilson of Shell Rock, won first place in the Big Ram Contest, held Thursday, August 10, at the 2023 Iowa State Fair. Rascal weighed in at 437 pounds.
Second place was claimed by 427-pound “Big Shot,” a Suffolk ram shown by Jim Fisher of Mercer, Mo.
“Darin,” the 422-pound Suffolk ram shown by Allison Mohn of Shell Rock, claimed third place.
Complete results follow:
1) 437 lbs – “Rascal,” Abby Wilson, Shell Rock
2) 427 lbs – “Big Shot,” Jim Fisher, Mercer, Mo.
3) 422 lbs – “Darin,” Allison Mohn, Shell Rock
4) 406 lbs – “Bad Boy Junior”, Mona Baker, Corydon
5) 367 lbs – “Ricky,” Hoff Farms, Indianola
6) 325 lbs – unnamed, FTW Sheep, Sheldon
7) 324 lbs – “Travaille,” Dar Braet, Calamus