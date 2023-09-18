Abby Willson’s 6-year-old Dorset ram, Rascal, is a big boy. A really big boy. A whopping 437 pounds big.
That was big enough to win Grand Champion in the biggest ram competition at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
“Last year, I got Reserve Champion with a ram,” said Willson, a 16-year-old from Shell Rock. “Then this year I went back and got Grand Champion with my ram.”
She has had her sights on winning the competition since she was first exposed to it.
“A couple years ago we went to State Fair, and I saw the biggest ram, and I thought it was really, really cool,” she said.
She bought some rams, and she’s been raising them to be heavyweights ever since.
The family has a small flock of ewes, so Willson was already familiar with raising sheep, as well as other livestock.
“I’ve grown up on a farm, so it’s just what my dad taught me growing up,” she said.
Willson has a particular appreciation for sheep, however.
“Their personalities are different than any other animal we raise,” she said. “They’re just a nice animal. They’re manageable, compared to cattle and hogs.”
Take Rascal, for example. Although he weighs far more than an average human—or two—he doesn’t live up to his name. Willson says he’s not rambunctious at all but instead is quite docile.
“Rascal is a little shy, but once he knows a person, he’s really sweet,” she said.
And he’s not the only one.
Willson has another big ram, Darin, who she has taken to Shell Rock Senior Living to introduce to the residents there. Darin is also docile, she said. Apparently, that’s typical for her rams.
“They were worked with when they were younger,” she said, “so they’re all very friendly.”
One of her other rams is Sheep Beep, who won Reserve Champion last year, weighing in at 428 pounds. Willson explained what happens when an animal makes it to the top two in the competition.
“You get a ribbon and a poster, and there’s $1,000 reward for the first place and $500 for the second place,” she said.
Unlike most animals that are shown at the State Fair, the top two in a category stay on the grounds for the entire run of the fair.
“I actually worked down there for FFA as an usher,” Willson said, “so I was down there the whole time.”
If she had not been on the fairgrounds, others would have tended to her animal.
Willson plans to load up the livestock trailer and return with another ram next year.
“I hope Rascal can go back,” she said, but she doubts she can make him any heavier. “I don’t know. He was pretty fat. He’s a pretty short, fat sheep.”
The biggest ram competition draws entries from beyond Iowa. Last year’s winning ram came from Missouri and weighed 456 pounds. This year’s reserve ram came from the same place.
While Willson could take Rascal on the road to show him elsewhere, she doesn’t intend to.
“He’s a one-hit wonder,” she said. “Just the State Fair.”