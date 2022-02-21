Ray Wehling, 91, of Sumner, died Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 25, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 24, from 4-7 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Friday. Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or the Hillcrest Home, both in Sumner. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Raymond Frank, son of John and Amanda (Huebner) Wehling was born September 5, 1930, at the family’s home near Readlyn. He was baptized on September 21, 1930, by Rev. Louis Yockey and confirmed April 2, 1944, by Rev. Mark J. Steege, both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Ray received his education in the St. Paul’s Parochial School. On September 23, 1951, he was united in marriage with Dorothy Nicklaus at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli. The couple just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Ray began his working career as a farm hand, prior to farming in the Cedar Falls, Richfield, and Sumner area. Following retiring from farming, he worked as a carpenter and in maintenance for Sumner Housing. Ray was a long time member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. Ray enjoyed fishing and playing cards, and along with his wife, Dorothy, the couple enjoyed square dancing and bus trips.
Ray is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Dorothy, of Sumner; children, Barbara (Dale) Matthias, of Sumner, Allen (Becky) Wehling, of Marengo, Gary (Lauri) Wehling, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Brenda (Dan) Kirchmann, of Sumner, and Brian (Andrea) Wehling, of Sumner; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Harold (Margaret) Wehling, of Waterloo; sisters-in-law, Joanne Nicklaus, Karla Nicklaus, Janice (Jay) Schweer, and Linda Niedert; and brother-in-law, Leon (Mary) Nicklaus.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter; son-in-law, Dan Pleggenkuhle; five brothers, Roy, Lorenz, Arthur, Luvern, and Erwin Wehling; and five sisters, Clara Bohle, Helen Oltrogge, Florence Kuker, Luceal Schumacher, and Bertha Strottman.