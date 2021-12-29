Raymond “Pete” George Tuitjer, 83, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday evening, December 8, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Pete was born on September 9, 1938, in Butler County, Iowa, the son of Carrie Amelia (Dohlman) and Theodore Henry Tuitjer. He attended Butler County Country School prior to working as a farm hand in Butler County. He later worked for Clay Equipment in Cedar Falls and Niehaus Welding in Clarksville. On July 10, 1993, Pete was united in marriage to Sandra Jordan in Frederika, Iowa.
Pete enjoyed woodworking, word search puzzle books and gardening.
Pete is survived by his wife, Sandra; four daughters, Brenda (Tim) King, of Doughtery, Kathy (JT) Thompson, of Waverly, Pam Swanton, of Clarksville, and Sherri Laird, of Clarksville; a son, Rodney Tuitjer, of Clarksville; a stepdaughter, Pam (Todd) Redies, of Tripoli; two step-sons, Eugene (Tammy) Katzenburger, of Waverly, and Kevin Katzenburger, of Tripoli; many grand and great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Faye Tuitjer, of Parkersburg, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nine sisters, Jessie and Mary both in infancy, Dorothy Tack, Anna Freebury, Mary Henrichs, Betty Balvanz, Florence Johnson, Jessie Jansen, and Rena Smoot; and five brothers, Raymond in infancy, Eime, George, Henry and Teddy.
According to his wishes, Pete’s body has been cremated. A memorial service was at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, with Betty Schmudlach officiating. Burial of cremains will follow in Alcock Cemetery, Frederika. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Pete’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting Pete’s family.