Raymond “Ray” D. Lindaman, 82, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Christ United Methodist Church, 2330 W. 41st St., Davenport, IA; visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock, Iowa, at a later date. Memorials in Ray’s name may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or to the Iowa Bow Hunter’s Association.
Ray was born Feb. 7, 1939, to Dan and Pauline Lindaman in Allison, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Sally Savage on July 25, 1959, in Shell Rock, Iowa. Ray served with the United States Army for two years. He worked for John Deere as a Tool and Die maker until his retirement in 1994. Ray was a member of Christ’s Church and attended the Christ’s Men’s Group. He also belonged to the Shell Rock American Legion and the Shell Rock Sportsmen’s Club. Ray loved to go hunting and fishing with his two grandsons. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 62 years, Sally; daughter-in-law, Diane Lindaman; grandsons, Connor and Carson; and his sister, Norma Marsh. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Troy.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com