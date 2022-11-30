Readlyn may be a small city, but it’s scrappy. Independent. Self-sufficient. It has the city services of a much larger town.
“We have our own electric utility,” said Mayor Dan Wedemeier, noting that that has “always” been the case. “We’ve just been doing it for so long and providing a good service. We buy wholesale from Butler County REC. They take excellent care of us.”
He added, “I think our utility rates are awesome.”
But electricity is not all that the city provides on its own.
“We actually have our own garbage service,” he added, “and we pick up twice a week.”
The garbage service is in coordination with Tripoli. “They pick up a couple days a week and we pick up a couple days a week.”
Add to the list of services a city recycling program as a member of the East Bremer Regional Recycling Authority (EBRRA), along with Tripoli and Sumner.
“We have all our own recycling—chip board, cardboard, plastics, cans, paper,” Wedemeier said. “We’re open 24 hours a day to take all those recyclables.”
Not only do they provide 24/7 service on recycling, but the group somehow manages to make a profit.
“Right now, cardboard, you have to pay to get rid of it,” Wedemeier explained, “so what we’ll do is, we’ll still package it, and we’ll store it in a warehouse until the prices come back around.”
Another surprising venture for such a small town is its own communications company.
“We have our own RTC Communications, Readlyn Telephone Company,” Wedemeier said. “They’ve been here for years.”
The company provides telephone and internet services.
“Fiber optic is run to pretty much every home in Readlyn that wants it,” he noted.
More typical city services include a volunteer fire department and volunteer first responders, but the level of participation may make Readlyn stand out.
“Readlyn has a full staff of fire department and first responders,” Wedemeier said. For the fire department, “whatever they’re allowed, they’re at their maximum number. We’re very lucky.”
Also surprising for a small town is the state of the city streets. Readlyn has had concrete streets, all with curb and gutter, since the 1960s, according to Wedemeier.
“Next year we’re going to be re-cementing the whole three blocks of Main Street, curb and gutter, including the sidewalks,” he said.
Wedemeier has been involved in the city—and its services—for a long time, first on city council for 14 or so years, and now on his 4th or 5th two-year term as mayor. (His tenure has been long enough that he’s not quite sure of its length, off the top of his head.)
“We’ve got a lot of good things going on for a small, quiet town,” he said.