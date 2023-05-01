The Readlyn Fire Department recently held their April training which focused on getting firefighters comfortable with the new Jaws of Life unit.
The new unit allows the department to replace existing tools that were reaching a point of needing upgrades, according to a social media post from the Readlyn Fire Department.
This new unit was purchased for the department by the Readlyn Volunteer Fire Fighters Association with funds raised through donations and fundraisers.
The jaws unit consists of a generator (which supplies the power unit to run the hydraulic tools), a cutting tool (as the name implies this is used to cut through materials such as pins on doors, frames, etc.), a spreading tool (as the name implies this is used to spread hard materials like popping open a hood, trunk, or door), and a ram tool (used to help spread materials — typically used to “roll” a car’s dash forward creating separation between the front seats and the steering wheel/dashboard).
The experience of training on new tools came from practical hands on use. The training consisted of cutting up, spreading and ramming two cars that were hauled in by Sheetz Towing and donated by Waterloo Auto Parts.