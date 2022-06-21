“Oh the things we will do in 2022.” This paraphrase of Dr. Seuss’s famous quote served as the theme for Readlyn’s Grump Days celebration.
The weekend of Grumps and festivities kicked off in Readlyn on Friday with a handful of activities and the crowning of this year’s Readlyn Royalty, the “Little Grumpsters,” Miss Readlyn, and the 2022 Grump.
Emceeing the ceremony was Eric Johnston, the current president of the Readlyn Community Club.
Addressing the community from a stage at City Park, Johnston announced the nominees and the winners of the Little Grumpsters for 2022.
Among the girls, ranging in age from kindergarten to first graders, were Addison Broten, the daughter of Scott and Hailey Broten; Amelia Frank, the daughter of Jason and Krissy Frank; Eliana Hesse, the daughter of Kurt and Alicia Hesse; Hadley Powell, the daughter of Brian and Megan Powell and JuliAnn Boevers, the daughter of Andy and Sheila Boevers.
Among the boys, the nominees were: Wyatt Broten, the son of Scott and Hailey Broten; Corbin Novak, the son of Jessica Novak; Oliver Schmit, the son of Travis and Mckenzie Schmit; Holden Schultz, the son of Bobby and Heidi Schultz and Jaxson Wittenburg, the son of Jennifer Wittenburg.
Aubrey Johnston, the emcee’s wife, pulled the names of the winners from a hat, as is tradition. As luck would have it, Corbin Novak and Addison Broten were picked.
Last year’s winners, Gentry Ott, the daughter of Chad and Lynn Ott and Ryker Burgart, the son of Rick and Meri Burgart, crowned the new winners.
Crowning Miss Readlyn
The next big event was the crowning of Miss Readlyn. The 2021 Miss Readlyn, Lydia Imbrogno, crowned the current year’s winner so that the 2022 royalty would might take a spot in the Saturday parade the next morning.
The Miss Readlyn candidates were Emma Jones, the daughter of Andrea and Joey Jones; Sophia Kohl, the daughter of Zachariah and Amy Kohl; Sydney Matthias, the daughter of Aaron and Mischa Matthias and Kalvyn Rosengarten, the daughter of Jim and Sheila Rosengarten.
With all eyes on these girls up on stage, Imbrogno stepped up with a sash and crown ready to first crown the runner up. The runner up for Miss Readlyn 2022 is Emma Jones. The winner of the title is Sydney Matthias.
Sydney Matthias has been and will continue to be a large part of the Readlyn community participating in five sports in high school. She is a member of FFA, National Catholic Youth Conference, president of Rainbow Clovers 4-H Club, and a 3-year member of Student Ambassadors for the Class of 2023.
Her summer plans include playing softball, working with her show calves and pigs, and possibly umpiring little league softball games. Becoming a large animal veterinarian or embryologist are two ideas she is considering for future careers.
Emma Jones, the 2022 Miss Readlyn runner-up is involved in volleyball, track, and honor society. This summer, Jones will work at the Iowa Trapshoot Tournament and play volleyball. Her future plans include playing volleyball in college while majoring in biology to become a sonographer.
Crowing the Grump
Then it was time to crown the iconic 2022 Grump.
After the two 2021 Grumps spoke about their community involvement and what the position has meant to them throughout a year of benign involvement with the community, the 2022 candidates were introduced. In 2021, two Grumps were elected as part of the 2021 theme, “Expect the Unexpected.”
Three candidates were introduced: Don Heineman, a 1959 graduate of Fairbank High School. He was raised on a farm east of Readlyn. Heineman is a current member of Zion Lutheran Church, where he has held several council positions in the past.
Next was Janet Ladage, a Tripoli graduate born and raised just north of Readlyn. Ladage is a current member of the Readlyn Community Club, and she is also a member of St. Matthew Martha Circle, a Lutheran Church in town, where she serves as president.
Larry Pavelec, the third candidate, has lived almost his entire life in Bremer County. He attended Readlyn Elementary and graduated from Wapsie Valley. He met his wife, Vicki, at Wartburg College, and they were married on July 2, 1977. Among an impressive list of accomplishments, Pavelec is a founding member of Readlyn EMS first responders.
With the past Grumps votes collected and counted, the 2022 Readlyn Grump title was awarded to Larry Pavelec. Pavelec had some words to share with his community after receiving his title.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you all for being here and being such a great community,” said Pavelec.
“When thinking about what Grumps should do, I decided they should promote the right things about this community. This is a very friendly community, tomorrow I will walk the parade and I want you all to wave to me and I’ll wave to you. We will all be a friendly community together.”
With the crownings done, live music took the stage and citizens celebrated their community, as well as their new grumps, big and small.
The Saturday parade wrapped up the festivities.