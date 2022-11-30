Anyone driving between Waverly and Oelwein has seen the sign along Highway 3: “Readlyn: 857 Friendly People and One Old Grump.”
“That’s the first thing that you see, because it’s right out there on the road,” said Readlyn Public Library Director Kim Hollon. “I moved out here last year, and on my way to Waverly I saw it, and I’m like, ‘I wonder what that’s about?’”
A lot of people have wondered over the years. The Grump tradition goes back to 1990, when Sam Sickles volunteered to be the first Grump in Readlyn.
“He fit the description of an old grump, because he really was grumpy,” said Charlie Albrecht, retired rural mail carrier and holder of the Grump title in 2016.
Whether Sickles really was the first Grump may be a matter of dispute, however, given the legend of the Grump.
According to Albrecht, a history of Readlyn’s Grump showed up in the town’s newspaper, The Chronicle, in 2009. Written by banker Andrew Sexton, the history runs something along these lines, as recalled by Albrecht:
“As the story goes, this is how the Grump came to Readlyn,” he started.
The railroad came through in 1904 and a “bum-looking fellow” got off the train.
“He had long scraggly hair and a scraggly beard, and he got off.” The 857 friendly people in town acted as friendly people will and wished the stranger “Good morning!”
“And he didn’t answer them,” Albrecht continued. “He just shrugged his shoulders and walked around kind of hunched up.”
The stranger didn’t get back on the train and was around the next morning, when the townspeople wished him a good morning, but he again ignored them, so their greetings soon changed to “Good morning, old grump.”
For a year he stayed around Readlyn, grumpy, until he finally found something to laugh about (the amusing event was unclear in Albrecht’s memory), and the man became friendly.
“The original Grump was only grumpy for one year,” Albrecht said, “so that’s why we have a new Grump every year.”
Each year Readlyn’s Community Club finds candidates at least 65 years old who are willing to submit their names for a vote to become the Grump. The winner serves as the town’s official Grump for the next year, participating in town events and supporting the community.
“The Grump just helped Santa hand out sacks to kids,” Albrecht observed. “And the Grump takes part in a Grumptoberfest that the bank puts on.”
The Grump is also responsible for writing a monthly article for the Readlyn newspaper, sharing their thoughts and commenting on positive things going on in the community.
Needless to say, the Grump also looms large during the town’s annual Grump Days in June.
“Not only the current Grump but past Grumps usually take part in the parade,” Albrecht said. He, of course, is one of them. The honor didn’t come lightly.
“I think I was on the ballot for the third time,” he said, when he was selected in 2016. “It was awesome to be named as the town Grump.”
Albrecht was interviewed that year by a visitor from New York State, who thought that a town Grump was a great thing. The tradition has been featured in Chicago and Minneapolis media, as well.
“Readlyn is known for its Grump,” Albrecht said. “As far as I know, there’s not another community anyplace” that has one.
Savannah, Georgia, may have its statue of Forest Gump sitting on a bench, Albrecht noted, but Readlyn has a statue of the Grump sitting on a bench.
“We’ve had oodles and oodles of citizens and visitors to Readlyn take their picture on the bench in the town park with the Grump,” he said.
All of the Grumps (of recent history, not the original Grump) have their photographs in the Readlyn Historical Society. No Grump was chosen in 2020 because of the pandemic, but the Community Club made up for that by selecting two for 2021.
That means that 33 Grumps must grace the wall in the Historical Society. None of them have repeated, but spouses have been honored in different years, and recently, second-generation Grumps have been selected.
Sadly, the tradition’s longevity means that older Grumps have already passed away.
“We mourn the ones that we have lost,” Albrecht said. “It makes it into the obituary that they were the town Grump, whatever year it was.”
Now that the Grump tradition is so well established in Readlyn, Albrecht doesn’t think it should end.
“I think it’s a great thing for the community to be represented by a Grump,” he said. “I’m proud to have been the Grump.”