Anyone driving between Waverly and Oelwein has seen the sign along Highway 3: “Readlyn: 857 Friendly People and One Old Grump.”

“That’s the first thing that you see, because it’s right out there on the road,” said Readlyn Public Library Director Kim Hollon. “I moved out here last year, and on my way to Waverly I saw it, and I’m like, ‘I wonder what that’s about?’”