Readlyn is the town with “857 friendly people and one old GRUMP.”
So proud is this northeast Iowa community of this motto, that the sign on Highway 3, marking the entrance to it, carries the name GRUMP in all capital letters.
But there’s more. The annual town celebration in mid June, called Grump Days, features the Grump of honor each year as well as a parade of past Grumps.
Dating back to the 1990s, when a resident called Sam Sickles volunteered to be the first Grump, the tradition has stayed on and every year, a new Grump is picked to join the ranks of older citizens who carry the title as a crown.
In essence, this Readlyn tradition boils down to this: Once a Grump, always a Grump.
But as history would have it, there’s an un-elected, but a permanent Grump of sorts, who is new in town.
His name is Mike Keeran and he’s earned the moniker not because of his age, but rather, because of his dedication as a business owner.
For him – and for those who bestowed the coveted title on him – it is a badge of honor.
He is not a Readlyn native, but for the past year, his heart – and his hard work – have all been invested in town.
As the owner of Grumpy’s Spirits, Suds & Grub, aka Grumpy’s Bar and Event Center, at 209 Main Street, Mike has created a venue that has become the place for food, fellowship and fun.
In his first year, Mike has implemented massive renovations, designed and put in place a craveable menu, and in essence, has established a space for the community to enjoy a place with a character and broad appeal.
In just the past 12 months, over a dozen weddings have happened here, over 30 live bands, mostly country and some rock, have rocked the stage. Multiple graduations, high school events and anniversaries have gathered generations of families and friends from near and far to mark the important milestones alongside their loved ones.
Among the local bands that have performed here are Corey Farley, from Decorah; Not Quite Brothers, from Cedar Falls; Eli Alger and the Faster Horses, from Iowa City; and Mitch Laue from Waverly.
Fresh as they are as an entertainment offering, the live music has been only one aspect of Grumpy’s appeal.
The venue’s spacious interior, its beer garden, which has an accessibility ramp, and its food specials are three other reasons why area communities from Wapsie Valley to Cedar Falls, Charles City and Waterloo are drawn to Readlyn.
The cozy atmosphere, with the new floors and the new chairs and tables, add character and a community feel to the place, which explains why so many community events take place here.
Take for instance the celebration of Sophie Kohl, who is headed to Grinnell College after graduating from Wapsie Valley in May. A gregarious and hardworking server, Sophie wanted to bring her family and friends to her workplace on May 20 for the special occasion as she loves everything about Grumpy’s. So much so that she will continue to work there during her college breaks.
That sense of community closeness was also the decisive factor for Madison and Peyton Crawford, from Readlyn, who hosted their reception here after tying the knot on Nov. 26, 2022.
Grumpy’s has been the go-to place for the fire department’s dance, for a dinner for the Waverly Fire Department, celebrating local athletes and prom.
Last but not least, Grumpy’s food menu serves well area lovers of bar food and pizza.
The fried pickle is a crowd favorite, and it is one of the most ordered appetizers. It is scrumptiously paired with Havarti cheese and covered in a wonton wrapper, then deep fried.
The half-pound burger, aka The Woody Burger, and the Grumpy pizza, which has “everything,” are among the top sellers, as are chicken wings and wraps. The pork tenderloin, locally sourced from the Oran locker, is another big hit.
About 300 guests came for Mother’s Day brunch and now that they serve breakfast on Sundays, the place is packed since early morning.
On regular days, the coffee club gathers there as well and various community groups use the premises for meetings and gatherings.
Mike says that the biggest surprise has been the support of the community.
“It’s been absolutely amazing,” he said. “They have treated us like we have always been there, like we are one of them now. It’s like a family.”
Mike is very intentional about giving back. Military, law enforcement officers and emergency services responders enjoy a 25% discount off the regular price of the meals.
The result of all this work on so many fronts has been, well, rewarding, Mike says.
So much so that in fact, Mike is taking the Grumpy brand to Waukon, where he recently bought the bowling alley.
“It’s the same Grumpy menu with the bowling alleys right in the same building,” he said.
Mike’s success, including his expansion to Waukon, appears to run counter to the industry wisdom that most new restaurants barely make it past the first year or two.
Looking back on the growth he has experienced in such a short time, he adds:
“It was the right decision,” he said. “It was great for the family and for myself and the community. Everybody sees the hard work I am putting in the community. It’s been crazy busy,” he said. “I love working with people and we are very accommodating. Making people happy is what drives me. It’s like a family. I couldn’t have done this without the support of the community and my wife, Samantha.”
All this has paid off in ways that are intangible as well. Mike is now known around town as Mr. Grumpy.
“I am not old enough to be a Grump,” he joked. “But people call me Mr. Grumpy, and I just go with it, I just laugh and smile.”