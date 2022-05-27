A pharmacologist.
A physical therapist.
An architect.
An aerospace engineer.
A social worker.
These are some of the careers Waverly-Shell Rock eighth-graders plan to pursue.
In the last week of classes, Mr. Chuck Buseman’s students were sharing their future plans with Officer Tyler Homeister, of the Waverly Police Department.
This was not a typical field trip one would expect students to take as classes wrap up for the year, but the culmination of a class called Future Ready.
Even though the program is only in its second year at the middle school, it has attracted the attention of the community as a pragmatic way to connect students to career paths, or, at the very least, allow teens to learn what some parents and grandparents do for a living.
The Tuesday worksite visits, which included City Hall, United Equipment Accessories and TDS Automation in town, were a fitting end to the class work done in the weeks leading up to it.
A TOUR OF WAVERLY PD, LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER
Closer in age to the students than to their teacher, Homeister hosted the class on the premises of the police department with a mixture of pride and patience.
Pride came from who he had become since he graduated from Hawkeye Community College and then from the University of Northern Iowa, earning a degree in criminology.
Patience came from the opportunity to be a teacher, albeit for just under an hour, to a group of impressionable young people.
Not every student had a career in mind, and expecting that, the officer said up front that it is okay if the students had no plans.
“I had no clue what I wanted to do when I was your age,” he said with a teacherly tact.
This approach paid off, filling in the awkwardness that follows when kids find themselves in a new environment, a situation made even more strange because it happened to be a police department’s lobby.
Homeister said he ultimately learned he wanted to work not glued to a desk, but be in a position where he could help others. Eventually, wearing the uniform fit the bill.
His candor and low-key demeanor warmed him up to the students.
After the brief back and forth, he opened the door to the inner sanctum of the police department and let the group in.
The students reviewed the space where records were being kept, then walked downstairs to the dispatch center.
There, in a glass corner office, Leya Betz and Gena Miller, monitored multiple screens where life was happening. This dispatch is responsible for communicating with agencies as well as the court house.
The wall behind them featured a sizable blue-tinted flag with the words Bremer County.
More relaxed than in the lobby, the students now asked questions after Betz explained the operation of the dispatch center in a nutshell.
They learned that dispatch is staffed 24/7, and that the work there can be intense when a developing situation occurs.
The calls range from someone missing a dog to power outages to accidents to crimes in progress, Betz said. Betz also explained how she and her staff prioritize.
“We take the worst call and deal with it first,” she said.
The officer then showed the inside of his squad car and answered questions about the electronics inside it.
The class then moved on to their next destination, City Hall, where City Clerk Carla Guyer explained the logistics of local government.
It is yet to be determined if any of the students would pick up a career path based on this experience, but it is clear that they saw firsthand how city government and two home-based manufacturing businesses work.
The next step in their schooling is high school and there, the pressure to become ready for the real world revs up.
But for now, there’s a whole summer for rest and reflection ahead.
“One of the key elements of supporting kids on their journey to become Future Ready is to provide them with real-world, community-based experiences,” Mr. Buseman, the instructor, said. “ Providing a vision of local businesses and careers, even if only on a small scale, is pretty impactful. Early exposure to future potential careers is becoming more and more critical.”