Lori Ganske, a clerk at the Bremer County Auditor’s Office, is retiring at the end of April.
The Sumner native started as an accounts payable clerk in 2014, and as she learned the ropes, other duties were added to her tasks. She has helped with payroll, elections, and occasionally taking minutes at the board of supervisors, among other duties.
A 1975 graduate of Sumner High School, Lori went to UNI for two years to study business and then started working.
She and her husband, Rich Ganske, a CPA in Waverly, have four adult children and six grandkids.
In retirement, Lori is expecting to do a lot of babysitting, as two more grandkids are on the way and anticipated to arrive shortly after her retirement.
One son, Bill, and his wife, Kaleigh, live in California. But the rest of the family members reside locally. Living in Jesup, daughter Lacey with her husband Nick and their daughter Nora are expecting a baby boy to join the family soon. Son Marcus lives in Waverly with his wife Autumn, and they are expecting a baby too, their first one. The Ganskes’ youngest child, Benny, and wife Emily live in Wadena with their five kids.
Lori believes that she will be busy in retirement with volunteering as well. She plans to help at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sumner, her home church.
Meanwhile, her sisters, Cindy, and Deb, who are very involved in the Lights in the Park celebration in town, the annual Christmas event which draws guests from around the area, have already asked for her to join them in the planning.
Lori said she will pick and choose the projects she volunteers for but there are plenty of opportunities to make herself useful, including at the Sumner hospital.
With her husband staying in practice for a few more years, she will have ample space to settle into the rhythm of retirement.
She said she would miss the staff at the office and her boss, Auditor Shelley Wolf, but she is ready to turn a new page.
“I don’t have to do anything,” she said. “I am going to be retired. I will get my house under control first, you know how it is….”