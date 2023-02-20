Bremer County Treasurer, Adam Hoffman, would like to remind property owners that their March 2023 property tax payments are due by March 1, 2023. To avoid penalties, payments must be received in the office, made online, or be postmarked on or before March 1, 2023. We strongly suggest you use our online payment option at tinyurl.com/PayBremerPropertyTaxes where you can pay by e-check, Discover, MasterCard, or Visa. A nonrefundable service fee is applicable for online transactions and there is a $30.00 fee for any returned payments by any payment method.
You may always mail your payment to our office at 415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677 or use the drop box along the sidewalk on the north side of the courthouse at the same address. If you would like a receipt for your payment by mail, please provide a self-addressed and stamped envelope.
If you have questions you may call our office at 319-352-2042.