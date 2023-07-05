Zheng and Jones

Waverly–Shell Rock graduate Rebecca Zheng was recently awarded the STAR Scholarship by P.E.O. Chapter BC member JoAnne Jones.

 Courtesy photo

Waverly–Shell Rock graduate Rebecca Zheng was recently awarded the STAR Scholarship by P.E.O. Chapter BC member JoAnne Jones. The STAR Scholarship is a highly competitive one-time $2,500 scholarship recognizing women in their final year of high school who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, academic achievement, extracurricular activities, and community service. Zheng plans to use the scholarship this fall at Luther College toward a major in music education.

Tags