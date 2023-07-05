Waverly–Shell Rock graduate Rebecca Zheng was recently awarded the STAR Scholarship by P.E.O. Chapter BC member JoAnne Jones. The STAR Scholarship is a highly competitive one-time $2,500 scholarship recognizing women in their final year of high school who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, academic achievement, extracurricular activities, and community service. Zheng plans to use the scholarship this fall at Luther College toward a major in music education.
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Mobile App
Entertainment Guide
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
73°
Sunny
- Humidity: 63%
- Cloud Coverage: 5%
- Wind: 12 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:37:36 AM
- Sunset: 08:51:12 PM
Today
A clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
A few clouds from time to time. High around 75F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
-
Waverly's Stockdale calls it an umpiring career, for now
-
The Honkytonk is coming to Clarksville to bring live music, celebrations to town’s renovated historic Mather Building
-
Fourth of July display on the Fehring lawn in Shell Rock greets parade goers, floats
-
Maifeld family makes legacy gift to livestock facility
-
Champion XPress Carwash planned for 1402 4th St. SW in Waverly