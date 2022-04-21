Recognizing volunteers at Waverly Health Center
As we observe National Volunteer Week (April 24-30), we would like to express our gratitude to all of the individuals who currently volunteer or have volunteered for Waverly Health Center in years past. We are blessed to celebrate 117 volunteers this year.
We could not fully meet our mission or do what we do without our wonderful hospital volunteers and Auxiliary Gift Garden. Volunteers give support for hospital staff, a welcoming smile for our visitors, baby blankets and caps for all our newborns, a prayer, a listening ear, guidance when finding your way around the hospital and doing whatever is needed at the time! Volunteering is a choice – a generous choice – that these exceptional men and women have made on behalf of our organization, and we’re proud to recognize our volunteers’ roles in improving our patients’ experience.
Volunteerism is shown to be good for our health – the connections with others and the act of helping others provide meaning and purpose in our lives, and helps our sense of well-being. So, in honor of National Volunteer Week, we thank our volunteers for their service, empathy and compassion, and for their selfless dedication to our patients and our mission.
Matt Johnson, CEO
Melinda Pitt, Volunteer Services Manager