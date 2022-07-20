On June 28th-July 3rd, nineteen Waverly-Shell Rock High School and Middle School FCCLA members, seven parents and two chapter advisors traveled to the National FCCLA Leadership Conference in San Diego, CA. Suitcases packed with portfolios, tri-board posters and two repurposed tables, WSR FCCLA members were ready to compete at the National level. This life learning experience was a first time flying and traveling out of state for several chapter members and was a memorable experience.
The W-SR High School and Middle School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapters worked diligently throughout the school year learning new concepts in Family and Consumer Sciences and applying their learning to their STAR Events. NLC is a student leadership conference designed for middle and high school students and their Family and Consumer Sciences educators. The FCCLA National Leadership Conference is the largest national gathering of Family and Consumer Sciences professionals and students across America with over 7,000 members attending.
High School FCCLA Advisor LuAnne Bibler and Middle School FCCLA Advisor Kristie Kuhse are extremely proud of their students’ accomplishments. To earn the opportunity to compete at Nationals, FCCLA members select an individual or team STAR (students taking action through recognition) Event to work on during the year. Each event has strict rules and scoring rubric that helps guide members throughout the project. Members spend the school year working on their event and fine tuning their presentations at district and state competitions. Members must be the top two scoring gold medal winners at the State STAR Event Competition to secure the opportunity to compete at Nationals.
This year, the W-SR high school chapter had a record breaking year with all seven high school members winning first place at the state level and punching a ticket to Nationals in Career Investigation, Food Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Repurpose and Redesign and Sports Nutrition. The Sports Nutrition team of Anna Stromberg and Malika Mwangi placed in the top ten at nationals!
The middle school members advanced twelve first place finishes at the state competition with nine continuing onto the national level in Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Focus on Children, Chapter in Review Portfolio and Repurpose and Redesign. Three events took the stage in San Diego placing in the top ten in the nation!
W-SR Middle School Results: Trinity McCullough and Alexandria Johnson-Focus on Children-Gold-Top Ten, Kasey Stone and Rylee Hillman-Chapter Service Project-Gold, Addyson Hamilton and Nathan Skibinski-bronze-top ten, Kara Thro, Adali Borglum and Avery Corcoran- Repurpose and Redesign-Gold-top ten.
W-SR High School Results: Anna Stromberg and Malika Mwangi-Sports Nutrition-gold-top ten, Jacque Schneider-Entrepreneurship-gold, Luke McMillin-Career Investigation-gold, Brody Kuhse-Repurpose and Redesign-gold, Nora Graening and Alexis Gielau- Food Innovations-silver.
Former WSR graduates Jayme Wasem and Hannah Johnson studying family and consumer sciences education at Iowa State University and FCCLA collegiate members took the stage placing in the top ten to add to the local accomplishment at the national level.
The national conference also offers advisers a comprehensive educational experience to enhance classroom instruction through engaging sessions on a variety of topics with expert speakers, best practices sessions and networking opportunities. Facilitated by National FCCLA, conference sessions were presented by subject-matter experts, current on educational trends and needs with a variety of backgrounds in communications, marketing, education, and business. The knowledge and skills acquire from professional development will be applicable to current projects such as
Members develop skills for life through: character development, creative and critical thinking, interpersonal communication, practical knowledge, and career preparation. Attending state and national leadership conferences provides students with life learning experiences beyond the classroom. Several students attending the national conference share their learning experiences traveling halfway across the country.
Malaika Mwangi- I competed at the level 3 Sports Nutrition STAR event with Anna Stromberg. I felt confident about our speech and presentation but was just excited to be in sunny San Diego! Anna and I first competed in districts. We were not going to do a STAR event because we didn’t have our project started in time. However, the district competition was moved because of a snow day, and that’s when we knew it was a sign that we needed to use that snow day to work on our event. Shout out to Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District for canceling school that Tuesday or we would have never made it to San Diego! At districts, we found out we were missing some information and had been using a level 2 rubric but we received good feedback to improve on before the state competition. We ROCKED it at state! We ended up with a gold rating and qualifying for nationals, which was our end goal. At nationals, we delivered a great presentation and ended up in the top 10, a great honor for the two of us being first-year participants. While in San Diego, we visited Coronado Island, experienced amazing food, and explored the ocean on a dinner cruise. My favorite experience was walking along the beach at Coronado and watching the beautiful golden sand sparkling in the sun, a surreal moment! I had so much fun in San Diego and I am so grateful to FCCLA for giving me these amazing opportunities!
Anna Stromberg -FCCLA’s National Leadership Conference was an experience I’ll never forget. This was my first year being a part of FCCLA and I am sure happy I joined. My partner, Malaika and I, competed in sports nutrition which involves making a nutrition plan for an athlete of choice. We did very well at state and at nationals. At nationals we even placed in the top 10 and got to walk on stage! Along with the conference, we also got to experience what San Diego had to offer. Some of my favorites were the beach, the delicious food, and the zoo.
Nora Graening- I participated in the level 2 Food Innovations STAR event. In the event, my partner Alexis Geilau and I competed at districts and then moved on to state. At state, we earned a score of 99/100 and got the exciting news that we would be competing at nationals in sunny San Diego! Our project taught my partner and I skills like time management, how to create and adapt recipes, and how to price a product. The objective of the Food Innovation vent was to create a meal kit product that could be sold in a store. We decided to create a meal that consisted of edamame, sushi, and peanut noodles. Creating our own recipes and conducting multiple trials was my favorite part! We finished with a silver rating at nationals. My favorite experience in San Diego was the diner cruise by far. On the second night in San Diego, the WSR FCCLA chapter met up with others from Iowa on the “Admiral Hornblower” dinner cruise. You may think that the dinner on this dinner cruise was my favorite part but it was actually the sights of the ocean and the dancing. All ten high schoolers that came were all tearing up the dance floor and that was by far my favorite memory I will have to look back on!
Luke McMillin- I did a level 2 Career Innovation STAR event. I researched the career of a veterinarian and job shadowed a local vet to learn more about this career option. This experience was about so much more than a medal, it was about all of the experiences and people we met and what we got to learn. Even though we were in San Diego, I learned about cultures from many other states through all of the amazing people I met. This truly was the ultimate leadership experience.
Brody Kuhse- As an incoming junior and having previously attended 3 national leadership conferences, our experience was beyond amazing. My competition event was Repurpose and Redesign which used FCS and STEM skills to build a table using repurposed materials. I prepared my table and then prepared my display board. I presented to wonderful judges on Friday morning and had an amazing experience. The sessions at the conference were useful and welcoming. My favorite event at this year’s national conference was the opening session in the main ballroom. My favorite experience in San Diego was the beautiful architecture and the beaches. Everyone we were around was wonderful and very welcoming. The food was also all very good. Overall, my FCCLA experience in San Diego was warm, welcoming, and impactful for myself and the others I shared this experience with.
Jacque Schneider- The STAR Event I competed in this year was entrepreneurship. I created a business plan for a wedding dress business in Waverly. I planned out every detail for my business “Ever After.” I learned a lot about making it count, which was the theme for FCCLA this year. I scored gold at our national competition in San Diego. I have soaked up every last moment as a senior!
Nathan Skibinski- My event Is Chapter in Review portfolio, this event is a binder where you have to summarize what your “chapter” or schools FCCLA and what it has done over the course of the year. With this event I have been told it’s the hardest but I wanted to give it a try and I did. I went places no other first year went with my partner placing in the top 10! We got to go on stage in front of the 7,000 members attending the conference. My favorite experience was the dinner cruise of the San Diego Bay that I went on with my high school friends. We got to see some of the most beautiful sightings of San Diego and dance on the boat.
Adali Borglum- My FCCLA group was in the category Repurpose and Redesign. In this event, competitors take used materials and turn them into something new. Our group made a coffee table out of a barn window, barn roof tin, and old wooden chairs. Our presentation was about how we built it, why we built it, how we would market it, and what skills we learned from doing the project. It was a very fun and involved project and I learned a lot from it. Our group was in the top 10 in our category and scored gold!
My favorite experience on the trip was probably going to the beach. The ocean is just so beautiful and it is so fun to feel its power as waves crash into you. We also saw dolphins and found beautiful shells there. The entire trip however was an amazing experience, particularly the fact that there is so much variety in food. On the trip, I ate Mexican, Italian, Thi, Japanese, and Indian, all delicious and all within a couple miles from our hotel!
It was an amazing trip and would definitely go again!
Avery Corcoran- I competed in the Level 1 Repurpose and Redesign STAR Event with Kara and Adali. Window through the roof was the toughest project I’ve ever done. We had to figure out how to ship it to San Diego, add all the finishing touches, and meet up a few times to make sure everything was ready for Nationals. The competition was very stressful. We had to present an hour early with barely any practice, and trust that it would work out. When we found out that we got gold and were in the top ten, we were ecstatic. We scored gold at Districts, State and Nationals this year. Safe to say our 26 hours of work paid off.
My best experience on the trip was the San Diego Zoo. I loved seeing all of the different animals.
Attending NLC was an awesome trip of a lifetime. I loved going to the San Diego Zoo and seeing all of the different animals that I had never seen before.
Kasey Stone- When preparing for our FCCLA Chapter Service Project competitive event, Rylee and I spent lots of time making sure we had all of our papers in our binder duplicated and we went through our speech making sure we had all the write numbers and wording. Our chapter service project involved planning, organizing, baking and selling chocolate chip cookies at several school and community events. The money raised was used to purchase items for Cedar Valley Friends of the Family.
We competed on Thursday, June 30th, at 10:45 a.m. The judges said we did very well and they loved our project idea. Unfortunately Rylee and I didn’t make the top ten but we did score gold which we were really happy about.
My favorite place to go to was Seaport Village and the USS Midway Museum. The Museum was giant and if they didn’t have signs, we probably would have got lost. Seaport Village was also cool; we got to go to a lot of the little shops, we ate there and we got ice cream.
Megan Arjes- I was a student evaluator this year at Nationals in San Diego. I judged Level 3 Event Management. This was the perfect event for me because I plan on competing in the same event next year! Last year, I was an Iowa FCCLA State Officer. This provided me with a lot of insight on how FCCLA works at the state level, which prepared me for Nationals. I enjoyed being a part of the behind the scenes aspect in STAR EVents. It makes me feel like I have an important role in pushing my peers to be their best. As next year’s chapter presidents, I am looking forward to using these experiences to help my chapter succeed and cannot wait to see everyone’s hard work next year!
My favorite memory from our trip to the San Diego Zoo. One of our members is a zoo expert and knows so much about all of the animals, which makes zoos more interesting. A lot of FCCLA chapters from around the country went to the zoo that day so it was fun interacting with them and having a connection through FCCLA. This was such an awesome experience and I am grateful I had the opportunity to go.