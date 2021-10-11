On their way to dismantling Loras College, Jace Moore and JoJo McNair etched their names into history.
Moore matched the record for most touchdown passes in a game, while McNair matched the longest kickoff return in school history as Wartburg College upended Loras, 52-28, on homecoming Saturday at Walston-Hoover Stadium.
Wartburg carried a 7-0 lead into the second quarter before exploding for 35 points to turn the game upside down.
Moore, a senior, completed 13 of 25 passes for 268 yards and five touchdowns. He completed a pass to 10 different receivers, including McNair, who hauled in five catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Former Janesville standout Dalton Woodyard had three catches for 24 yards.
Sophomore running back Ben Bryant led Wartburg (3-2 overall, 2-1 American Rivers Conference) with 93 rushing yards and a touchdown.
McNair took the opening kickoff of the second half 100 yards into the end zone, tying the program record for the longest kickoff return.
Former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Jordan Downing finished with four tackles for the Knights, including two solo stops, two tackles for loss and one quarterback sack. Denver grad Sam Joerger had three tackles.
Wartburg travels to rival Luther College at 1 p.m. Saturday.