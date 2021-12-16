Blood donation is needed now more than ever, with the American Red Cross noting it is currently experiencing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade, and patient care is being affected.

When the inventory of blood is significantly limited, it can be a great concern when delivering life-saving care.

Some common uses of donated blood include:

• Trauma transfusion

• Cardiovascular surgery

• Cancer treatments

• Hemolytic anemia treatment

• Clotting in your liver or liver failure

• Burns

• Organ transplant

Schedule your next appointment or become a first-time blood donor by signing up through the American Red Cross. Upcoming blood drives in the Cedar Valley include:

• Thursday, Dec. 16, 1-6 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Church

• Monday, Dec. 20, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Guy W Iversen AMVETS Post 49

• Thursday. Dec. 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center