Blood donation is needed now more than ever, with the American Red Cross noting it is currently experiencing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade, and patient care is being affected.
When the inventory of blood is significantly limited, it can be a great concern when delivering life-saving care.
Some common uses of donated blood include:
• Trauma transfusion
• Cardiovascular surgery
• Cancer treatments
• Hemolytic anemia treatment
• Clotting in your liver or liver failure
• Burns
• Organ transplant
Schedule your next appointment or become a first-time blood donor by signing up through the American Red Cross. Upcoming blood drives in the Cedar Valley include:
• Thursday, Dec. 16, 1-6 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Church
• Monday, Dec. 20, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Guy W Iversen AMVETS Post 49
• Thursday. Dec. 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center