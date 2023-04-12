Retrieving Freedom, Inc. is proud to partner with Redeemer Lutheran Church for their annual Lutheran World Relief Quilt Drive taking place April 15, 2023 at 2001 W Bremer Ave in Waverly, IA from 8-11am.
“LWR Mission Quilts create a tangible, lasting bond between the people who lovingly assemble them, and our neighbors around the world, who receive quilts in their greatest times of need.”
Retrieving Freedom, Inc. staff will conduct a live presentation from 9-10 am, with an opportunity to meet some of our Service Dogs in training and learn how you can support our mission to provide Service Dogs nationwide at no charge to Veterans with disabilities and children with autism.
Retrieving Freedom would like to thank Redeemer Lutheran Church for their support and look forward to seeing everyone this Saturday! To learn more about Retrieving Freedom, Inc. please visit www.retrievingfreedom.org.