On Sunday, Sept. 11, Redeemer Lutheran Church worked on 10 different service projects to serve our local community as well as people beyond Waverly. With more than 100 volunteers of all ages, we completed the following:
Built 15 portable beds for children along with tying a fleece blanket for each one for United Way.
Assembled 100 school kits and tied 3 quilts for Lutheran World Relief.
Assembled 65 newborn kits, 60 hospice kits, and 3 big boxes of bandages for Global Health Ministries.
Assembled 52 hygiene kits for The Dwelling in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Created 39 cute gnomes for area nursing home residents.
Taught people how to crochet so they can make scarves and prayer shawls for our community.
Redeemer wishes to thank all the volunteers for their enthusiastic work, including some Wartburg students and WSR football players that showed up to help. We are blessed to be a blessing to others and we hope these items will do just that.