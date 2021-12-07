Tragedy is never something to celebrate. It can break a person (it can also make a person stronger). But sometimes one person’s tragedy gives other people a chance to do something useful with their lives.
Take the case of Woody Faircloth. A single dad, he was raising his seven-year-old daughter while working as an account manager for a telecommunications company. At Thanksgiving time in 2018, tragedy struck — not for Woody, but for a lot of other people.
Sitting in his living room in Denver, Colorado, he watched a whole series of personal nightmares unfold on his television screen. Northern California was literally burning down. His daughter, Luna, watched the stories with him and said, “Dad, somebody has to help those people. It’s winter and they don’t have anywhere to live.”
Woody realized there were hundreds left homeless. He also realized there would be at least one less homeless family if he did something. His compassionate side kicked in. He purchased a small recreational vehicle to donate to a homeless family. With Luna in the passenger seat, he drove the RV from his home in Colorado to the fire district — where they gave it away.
After that experience, Faircloth launched a GoFundMe site, in order to buy more RVs to donate. So far, he’s facilitated the donation of 95 units to wildfire victims, many of them firefighters and first responders.
Luna’s reflection on her father’s newfound passion came in a quote voiced to a news reporter. She said, “Santa Claus would be really proud of us for this.” One thing seems clear. She was really proud of her father.
Most of us don’t think of Santa Claus using people like Woody Faircloth to come to the rescue in time of tragedy. The spirit of what he did is more in keeping with St. Nicholas, an actual historical figure whose life and example gave rise, more or less, to the Santa Claus myth.
Nicholas lived in Myra, in a district of what is modern-day Turkey. His pattern was to seek out tragedy-stricken individuals and to come to their assistance. He did it anonymously, so that no repayment was possible. The classic St. Nicholas story tells of him rounding up funds for a dowry for a poor man’s daughters — enabling them to marry, instead of sliding into prostitution. He wanted the gift to be anonymous, so he threw three bags of gold coins in the window of the poor man’s house, one for each daughter.
The story may be apocryphal. The spirit was true to the man.
December is a great time of year to honor Nicholas (his commemoration day is December 6). You don’t have to save the entire planet. One individual — or family — caught in a downward spiral will suffice. The key is to identify a need and to address it — anonymously.
My wife Kathe and I have been observing St. Nicholas Day ever since our two daughters were small children (both are over 50 now). For two years, during December, we would ask a local public school teacher to identify a family in special circumstances. She discovered what their specific needs were. We channeled our anonymous gift through her. The recipients never discovered who the donors were.
In recent years, we’ve supported the work of Self Help International, the Waverly-based non-profit that helps farm families in third world rural communities in Nicaragua and Ghana. On Giving Tuesday, Self Help receives our annual gift — strategically timed to earn a doubling match.
I don’t know whether Santa Claus would be proud of what Woody Faircloth and his daughter did for the fire victims. I’m pretty sure St. Nicholas would have been.