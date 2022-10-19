Reformation Fair

WAVERLY, Iowa — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will host a Reformation Fair on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. in St. Paul’s Parish Hall at 301 1st St. NW in Waverly.

The event, which is sponsored by St. Paul’s Parish Education Board, will be held on the liturgical holiday of Reformation Sunday and aims to educate students about the holiday and its importance in the Lutheran religion. This is a free event, and all families are welcome to attend.