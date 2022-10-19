WAVERLY, Iowa — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will host a Reformation Fair on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. in St. Paul’s Parish Hall at 301 1st St. NW in Waverly.
The event, which is sponsored by St. Paul’s Parish Education Board, will be held on the liturgical holiday of Reformation Sunday and aims to educate students about the holiday and its importance in the Lutheran religion. This is a free event, and all families are welcome to attend.
“The Reformation Fair is a fun activity for our students to learn more about this important event in Lutheran history. Our hope is that students understand a little more about how the Lutheran church began and the importance of it,” said Deb Bachman, the director of faith formation at St. Paul’s.
Each activity held at the fair will be an educational and interactive opportunity for parents and children to learn about the importance of the Reformation in the Lutheran faith.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, IA, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.