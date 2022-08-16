Reginald Stewart Witt, 79, of Denver, Iowa, passed away peacefully August 5th at Specialty Hospital in Des Moines.

He was born June 2, 1943, in Waterloo, IA; the third son of Russell and Madeline Witt. In 1949, the Witt family moved to Denver where Reg attended St. John’s Lutheran Grade School and Denver High School, where he played football and baseball. As a young man, he worked at the Wittenberg Hardware Store and for a building contractor during the summer months.