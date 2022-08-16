Reginald Stewart Witt, 79, of Denver, Iowa, passed away peacefully August 5th at Specialty Hospital in Des Moines.
He was born June 2, 1943, in Waterloo, IA; the third son of Russell and Madeline Witt. In 1949, the Witt family moved to Denver where Reg attended St. John’s Lutheran Grade School and Denver High School, where he played football and baseball. As a young man, he worked at the Wittenberg Hardware Store and for a building contractor during the summer months.
After high school he enrolled in a professional umpire school in Florida, where upon graduation he was assigned as an umpire to the Appalachian League. Soon after, he was drafted into the Army, where he was stationed at Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, for his tour of duty.
After his military service, Reg became a journeyman glazier, and he excelled in this career for over 40 years. This line of work took him to California, Arizona, Colorado, and Florida. While in Payson, AZ, he even owned his own paint and glass shop. His work as a glazier afforded him the ability to read plans and put that knowledge to use, when he helped his younger brother Curt build his family home in Desert Hot Springs, California. His greatest work as a glazier came when he moved to Colorado. He worked, often as Union Crew Chief, on various large commercial projects including Mile High Stadium, a women’s prison, and the Denver International Airport, which is made of glass from floor to ceiling. In Los Angeles he was as high as 28 stories installing glass, and in Florida he worked on installations for the Disney Theme Parks.
In between jobs and in retirement he enjoyed playing golf; while in California with his brother’s Curt and Wes, in Colorado at the local golf club, and while in Denver with many childhood friends.
Reg was always kind and generous with his nieces and nephews (and his great-nieces and nephews) and was greatly loved by them all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Madeline, and younger brother Curtis. He is survived by brothers Darrell (Katy), Wesley (Dixie), Arick (Judy), Neal (Cheryl), sister Claudia (Dennis Saltzman), sister-in-law (Tricia), 13 nieces and nephews, and their children.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver with Rev. Larry Feldt officiating. The family will greet friends for an hour prior to the service. Burial with military rites by Acker-Matthias American Legion Post #653 will follow the service in the Fairview Cemetery in Denver. Both the memorial service and the graveside service will be streamed live on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page, and available after the service on their website below. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
