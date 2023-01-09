WATERLOO – Last year, 1,200 students, businesses, and community groups united to pack 48,000 bags of food. This year, our goal is to pack around 80,000 bags, and we need the help of around 2,500 volunteers to make it happen.
We invite individuals and groups to join us in a food-packing event at the UNI Dome on the University of Northern Iowa Campus on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Jan. 16. Let’s come together to make this day of service a success and help provide nutritious meals to those who need them most.
This project is a great way to honor the legacy of Dr. King and make a difference in our community. The event, known as “Pack the Dome,” is made possible by several community partners and is a great way to experience our community coming together for the common good. Every box packed goes toward the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s BackPack program.
In collaboration with schools in our 16-county service area, the BackPack Program provides chronically hungry children with BackPacks filled with non-perishable, nutritious, kid-friendly, shelf-stable food to sustain them over weekends and school holidays. The program started in 2004 by distributing 100 BackPacks to five schools in the Waterloo School District. During the 2021-2022 school year, it provided over 100,000 bags of food to kids at 159 schools in 16 counties.
Chronically hungry students are identified by staff members at participating schools. Each food sack is pre-assembled at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank by volunteers throughout the month. Volunteers and staff of NEIFB then deliver pre-assembled food sacks for those children to take home on Friday afternoons.
By coming together on Jan. 16, we can make sure that everyone in our community has access to the food they need. Join us and help make a difference. No more hungry weekends with these take-home bags filled with meals and snacks. Sign up today at packthedome.com