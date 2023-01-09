WATERLOO – Last year, 1,200 students, businesses, and community groups united to pack 48,000 bags of food. This year, our goal is to pack around 80,000 bags, and we need the help of around 2,500 volunteers to make it happen.

We invite individuals and groups to join us in a food-packing event at the UNI Dome on the University of Northern Iowa Campus on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Jan. 16. Let’s come together to make this day of service a success and help provide nutritious meals to those who need them most.