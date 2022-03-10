Registration is now open for the 2022 Ben Jacobson Basketball Camps this coming summer.
Two camps will be held this year, giving young players the opportunity to work with UNI coaches and staff to develop their skills and abilities. A team camp will be held June 11-12 on the UNI campus providing high school teams five games over a two-day span to develop and compete.
An individual day camp will also be held June 13-16 at FIT Courts in Cedar Falls. This camp is for boys entering grades 1-6 and will focus on individual skill work, including ball-handling, passing, shooting, rebounding and defense. The camp also focuses on drills and instruction, contests, games and awards within each age division.
To register and learn more information about the camps, visit www.benjacobsonbasketballcamps.com.
For more information, email benjacobsonbasketballcamps@gmail.com.