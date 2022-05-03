The Grout Museum District, 503 South Street, Waterloo, will be offering summer camps for children ages 6 and up beginning in June and running through July of 2022 and registration is open now.
Summer Camps will be held from 9AM-Noon and 1-4PM every week June-July. Camp themes range from Egyptology to food science, fashion, popular video games, pirates, dinosaurs and more. Camps are designed for children ages 6-9 and 10-14. Camps are $58 for Museum members and $65 for non-members. Extended care is also available for families in need of early drop off or late pick up for an extra fee.
Spots are limited and many camps are already nearing max capacity. To register, visit gmdistrict.org/summercamps or call 319-234-6357.