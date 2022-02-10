St. Paul’s Lutheran School opened their online registration for current St. Paul’s church members and school families this past Monday, Feb. 7. Preschool and kindergarten through sixth grade registration for the greater community will open on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 a.m.
“St. Paul’s Lutheran School offers a faith-based education in a creative and compassionate environment with gifted instructors,” said Tamela Johnson, school principal. “It is an amazing place to learn.”
To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s preschool and elementary programs, visit their website at stpaulswaverly.org/school or follow St. Paul’s on Facebook @stpaulswaverlyschool.
Located across from Kohlmann Park in Waverly, St. Paul’s Lutheran School is an accredited institution by the Iowa Department of Education and welcomes students of all denominations in preschool through 6th-grade. A before and after school program is available.
To register your child, visit stpaulswaverly.org/register or call the school office at 319-352-1484. To hold your spot, you must pay the registration fee at stpaulswaverly.org/give or stop in the school office.