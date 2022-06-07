Reinhart Junior Freitag, age 89, of Waverly, Iowa, formerly of Readlyn, Iowa, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his home.
Reinhart was born on July 17, 1932, rural Readlyn, Iowa, the son of Reinhart John and Renetta (Degelau) Freitag. He graduated from Readlyn High School in 1950 and then attended Wartburg College for six weeks before being drafted into the United States Army During the Korean War. Reinhart served in combat earning two Bronze Stars. He went on the Honor Flight to pay respect to his fallen comrades on June 18, 2013. On April 15, 1955, Reinhart was united in marriage to Corlyn Leonhart at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Klinger, Iowa. The couple made their home in Readlyn and Reinhart worked at carnation/nestle for 25 years, retiring in 1991. They moved to Waverly in June of 2021.
Reinhart was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly and V.F.W. Post 3661 of Readlyn. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, at their cabin on the Wapsipinicon River.
Reinhart’s memory is honored by his wife, Corlyn Freitag of Waverly; two daughters, Jill (Gary) Everding of Denver, Iowa and Nanci (Joe) Meier of Montezuma, Iowa; four grandchildren, Ashleigh Everding, Brandon Everding, Bryce Meier, and Jordan (Ashley) Meier; and two great-grandchildren, Graceyn and Oberon. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Iris Harms; and brother-in-law, Cal Harms.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 8, from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Waverly. Readlyn VFW will be giving honors at the cemetery. The service may be viewed live at the following link https://youtube.com/v/9NovWN4w9V8. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Readlyn Garden Club, Readlyn Library or Readlyn First Responders. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187