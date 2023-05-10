In 2023, roughly 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,820 deaths from cancer are expected to occur in the United States, with more than 20,460 expected to occur here in Iowa. Cancer continues to be the second most common cause of death among Americans, after heart disease. To help end cancer as we know it for everyone, the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Bremer County will be held on Friday, June 9 at the Waverly-Shell Rock High School Track.
“Relay For Life is more than just a walk. It is a volunteer-led movement that unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families,” said Monica Tellinghuisen. “Thanks to that shared passion, we are working to help the American Cancer Society advance its mission through advocacy, research and patient support in an effort to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.”
4 p.m. Team Registration & Campsite Set-up
4:30 p.m. Cornhole Competition
5 p.m. Silent Auction Begins
5:15 p.m. Waverly 3 Jazz Band
5:30 p.m. Kite Flying
5:45 p.m. Honor Guard
6 p.m. Opening Ceremonies
Presentation of Colors
National Anthem
Survivor Ceremony
Survivor & Caregiver Lap
READING OF LUMINARIA NAMES
7 p.m. Waverly 3 Jazz Band
7:30 p.m. Theme Lap- Freddy Mercury dress-up- play “WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS”
8 p.m. Silent Auction Closes
Luminaria Ceremony
Last Quiet Lap for Reflection
Fight Back and Closing Ceremonies
8:30 p.m. Silent Auction Close Out and Pick-Up
9 p.m. Raffle Winner Announcement
KIDS ZONE
4-8 p.m. Kids Crafts, Legos, Bubbles, Rock Wall
6-8 p.m. Face Painting by Make it UP!- Tracey Southall
Hair Braiding/Spray- FresHair- Kelli Jo Smith
Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, Relay For Life unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action for lifesaving change. Since 1985, Relay For Life has raised $6.8 billion to help save lives from cancer.
Dollars raised each year by more than 250,000 Relay participants across the country help support the American Cancer Society’s mission in countless ways, including funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey.
There are many ways to get involved in Relay For Life, including:
• Join: Join a Relay community to connect with survivors, caregivers, and others impacted by cancer in your local community.
o Visit RelayForLife.org to sign up for Relay and join your community in the fight against cancer.
• Donate: Your donation fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. Visit RelayForLife.org/Donate or donate to your own team today.
To learn more about Relay For Life, visit RelayForLife.org or http://relayforlife.org/bremeria