Saturday, August 13
WAVERLY, Iowa – There are four upcoming public events at Waverly Health Center (WHC) for the remainder of August:
Saturday, August 13
10 a.m. to Noon – Parkinson’s Support Group
Held the second Saturday of each month, this support group is intended for those affected by or have someone close to them affected by Parkinson’s disease. This month, the group will view a video titled “Everyday Hacks to Live Well with Parkinson’s” with a discussion to follow.
This group meets in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Masks are required. With questions, call (319) 352-4961.
Tuesday, August 16
6 to 7 p.m. – “Lifestyle Approaches to Lower Blood Pressure Naturally”
Learn how diet, sleep, supplements and reducing stress can help lower blood pressure. Presented by Dr. Erica Smith, Shell Rock Clinic.
The event will be held in Tendrils Rooftop Garden (masks are required) and via Google Meet. To join virtually, visit meet.google.com/fhe-itee-vhh or dial +1 304-774-5089 and enter PIN 581 568 303#
Masks are required. Call (319) 483-1360 with questions.
Wednesday, August 17
3 to 5 p.m. – Advance Care Planning Clinic
Completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney can help make your wishes known upfront regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs. WHC offers free assistance to help you through the process.
The clinic will be held by appointment only. Masks are required. Call (319) 352-4951 to register. Bring a valid ID.
Thursday, August 25
6 to 7 p.m. – “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right For Me?”
Has your weight caused problems, emotional pain, or prevented you from taking part in social and physical activities? If you’ve tried to lose weight without success, plan to attend this free presentation, either in person in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC or via Google Meet.
To join via Google, visit meet.google.com/yea-uhvz-nab
Or you can dial +1 320-322-1953 and enter PIN 189 717 726#
This presentation is open to all. Call (319) 483-1360 to register. Masks are required.
