Below are the public events remaining in March at Waverly Health Center (WHC):
Monday, March 13, March 20 and March 27
10 to 11 a.m. – Parkinson’s Singing Group
This group is open to whoever wants to join in the singing and fun! Meets every Monday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Park in the Red Lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the Pharmacy drive-thru window. Take the elevator to the fourth floor.
For more information, call (319) 483-4118.
Wednesday, March 15
3 to 5 p.m. – Advance Care Planning Clinic
Every adult should have an advance directive. Do you have yours complete? Do you need help with your Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney? WHC hosts Advance Care Planning Clinics the third Wednesday of each month to help you through this process, at no cost to you.
Clinics are held by appointment only. Call (319) 352-4951 to register. Bring a valid ID.
Tuesday, March 21
6 to 7 p.m. – Speakers Series: “Acute and Chronic Pain Management”
Join us to learn about the latest surgical and non-surgical pain management options for the neck, knee and back. Presented by Rich Jacobson, DNP, ARNP, CRNA of WHC Pain Management. This presentation is free and open to all.
This event will be held in Tendrils Rooftop Garden and via Google Meet. For more information including the Google Meet link, visit WaverlyHealthCenter.org/events/
With questions, call (319) 483-1360.