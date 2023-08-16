Waverly Health Center (WHC) is hosting two remaining events in August.
Monday, August 28
4:30 to 7 p.m. – Prenatal Class
This prenatal class has been designed to help expectant mothers and support persons prepare for the birth of their child, including labor and delivery.
Space is limited. Call the birthing center at (319) 352-4953 to register. Fee is $35.
Tuesday, August 29
6 to 8 p.m. – Speakers Series: “Intersections of Mental Health and Women’s Health”
Join to learn about the mental and physical changes that take place throughout a woman’s lifespan, particularly surrounding motherhood. This presentation is free and open to all.
Presented by LeeAnn Hoodjer, PMHNP-BC, Shell Rock Clinic and Dr. Emily Boevers, OB-GYN, Women’s Clinic.
The event will be held in person in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC and via Microsoft Teams. For more detailed information on how to join, visit WaverlyHealthCenter.org/events