By Ann Harms
Rocky entered the world on June 13, 1995 on the farm of Dave and Linda Harms. He passed on March 26, 2022.
Just short of 27 years of life, and a good life he had.
His owners, Trent, Tyrell and Ann, would visit him on the weekends and once he was 2 years old, he was purchased.
Trent remembers walking him home the ½ mile to the west. Trent was all fired up to be a cowboy.
Wreck Less Joe was his sire, and Mandy Lee Springer was his dam.
Wreck Less Joe sired multiple foals, living on the Bob Back farm just east of Frederika. Rocky also had a famous Great Grandfather by the name of Two Eyed Jack.
Rocky lived on the 40-acre farm of Ann Harms. Rocky and Ann have put a lot of miles on together, but he spent 24/7 with his two horse buddies, Red Bud and Royal.
Prior to Fudge passing, when he felt threatened; Fudge would always run to be under Rocky for protection. They were laid to rest together with Fudge appropriately positioned by Rocky’s feet.
In his early years Rocky was always quite a challenge to ride. He threw Ann a few times before she realized that if she ran him beside her car for a few miles they would have a pleasurable ride.
Wapsipinicon Trail Rides were the favorite which usually ended up in Frederika or Tripoli. The ice in the saddle bags of beer helped keep him cool. The cans were usually pretty dented up and they possibly lost a few along the way.
Parking in the neighbor’s dog kennel or just getting shots from the bar window will put memorable smiles on many faces.
Frederika 4th of July parades and Tripoli Days parades were rarely missed. After the parades you could usually find him in town giving multiples of kids and adults short rides. He is many persons one and only horse experience.
Participating in the Good Friday Pony Express to raise money for Camp Sunnyside was an event he thoroughly enjoyed. He would spin and snort watching the prior horse approach and then take off so fast that the police escort would have to catch up to him.
Rocky also made one appearance in the Farmers Race at the Big 4 Fair.
One day while riding full gallop in a field driveway, he and Ann were within 10 feet of getting T-boned by a deer coming out of the corn.
Trent and Tyrell both had their experiences of getting ejected off a horse by Rocky. Tyrell was twice in one day. First time was jumping over a log while riding behind Ann. Then shortly after that when crossing the Wapsie, they stepped on to a sand bar, which was actually a mud bar. Rocky sunk to his chest, Tyrell was ordered to roll roll roll away from Rocky so as he got himself freed from the mud, he would not stomp on Ann or Tyrell. Tyrell said he would never get on a horse again at that point, but Rocky was his only ticket out of the woods before he got to Grandpa Rudy’s tailgate!
Rocky and Ann even swam in the sand pit on occasion. In 1998 he beat a foundering incident and in 2006 he won the battle against a disease called “strangles.”
One Easter while coming home from Grandma Velma’s in Frederika, Ann and Rocky decided to cross the Wapsie. They got caught up in logs hidden under the water and lodged against the old bridge posts on the Navaho road bridge. Rocky was gored in the chest with one of these posts. It literally looked like he had a 4 pound roast hanging from his chest. Doc Nordass calmly said, “Leave it alone, horses are amazing healing machines.” Doc was right and you could not even see a scar.
Rocky was even kind enough to jump over Larry after he had fallen off of Red Bud while riding one of the first times with Rocky and Ann. Licking the salt off of Larry’s truck was also a favorite past time.
He loved being trail lead and pasture boss. But in reality he was a very gentle soul to his human herd. Unless you had a piece of candy in your mouth, he didn’t hold back on taking it from you!
Rest in Peace Rocky Spring