Remembering Bremer County’s Casualties in the Vietnam War on Memorial Day 2023

In January 1973 the United States signed the Paris Peace Accords, which provided for America’s exit from an active role in the war in Vietnam. It is fitting at this fiftieth anniversary year that we remember those men from Bremer County lost in that conflict.
Our involvement in Vietnam extended over six presidencies starting with Harry Truman sending aid to the French stop a communist insurgency in what was then French Indochina. It continued under Eisenhower with aid to the government of a new non-communist South Vietnam. It escalated under Kennedy as the U.S. sought to help its ally suppress a renewed insurgency. In March 1965 Lyndon Johnson committed ground troops in hopes of giving an unstable South Vietnamese government time to defend itself. That commitment exceeded half a million troops by the time Johnson left office. Richard Nixon in his 1968 campaign promised to achieve “Peace with Honor.” The result was the 1973 agreement in Paris signed shortly after his second inauguration. It provided for the withdrawal of American combat forces in return for prisoners of war held by North Vietnam. Two years later Gerald Ford committed resources to evacuate Americans and allies as North Vietnamese forces defeated the government in Saigon.
In 1987 a plaque honoring the county’s losses in Korea and Vietnam was placed on the south side of the base for the Statue of Liberty on the courthouse lawn. It joined plaques honoring the casualties from the Civil War, World War I, and World War II. I start with that list. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial—the Wall—lists our casualties in the order in which they were lost. I would like to take the same approach.
The first man from the county lost in Vietnam was Allan Avery of Sumner. He arrived in Vietnam in June 1965, only three months after the first Marines landed there. He was a rifleman in the 3rd Marines, 3rd Marine Division and was killed when the amtrac in which he was riding struck a land mine on 14 February 1966. He was just nineteen.
Donald Francis Jacob entered the Army in September 1966 and trained at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He and his wife, both of whom were from Sumner, were home on leave at Christmas that year. They were killed in a car accident in Arizona on 30 December 1966 while on the way to Fort Ord, California where Jacob was to enter Officer Candidate School.
Donald McGrane entered the Navy in July 1961 and was serving as an Aviation Antisubmarine Warfare Technician 2nd Class with Helicopter Squadron 2 aboard the USS Constellation at the time of his death. He was lost on 19 July 1967 when the Sea King helicopter on which he served was shot down over North Vietnam while trying to rescue a pilot shot down earlier. The North Vietnamese had moved antiaircraft guns into the area expecting a rescue effort. The four-man crew was killed. McGrane was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. He remains were returned and identified in October 1982 and buried at St. Mary’s Cemetery here in Waverly. Additional crew remains were later located and interred at Arlington National Cemetery in 2013.
Richard James Meighan entered the Army in March 1967. After basic training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky and advanced training in radio and teletype at Fort Dix and Fort Gordon, he began his tour of duty in Vietnam in the fall of 1967. He served with B Battery, 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division and was killed in a rocket attack near Saigon on 17 March 1968. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service. The citation stated that during his tour “he consistently manifested exemplary professionalism in obtaining outstanding results. His rapid assessment and solution of numerous problems inherent in a counterinsurgency environment greatly enhanced the allied effectiveness against a determined and aggressive enemy.”
Myron Poock died on 22 July 1968 from injuries received the day before when a grenade exploded while he was attending a play. The military classified his death as “non-hostile,” meaning it was not the result of enemy action. More than 10,000 of the 58,000 American deaths in Vietnam are from “non hostile” causes. Poock had entered the Army ROTC program while a student at Iowa State. On graduation he was commissioned as an officer and served stateside for a time. He went to Vietnam in August 1967, where he served with the 1st Infantry Division. He was promoted to captain while there, and died with just a month left in his tour.
Donald Stufflebeam joined the Marine Corps in 1966. In early 1968 a physical exam revealed he had a heart murmur. He had been cleared for overseas duty and had just completed a furlough at home when he died of cardiac arrest at Camp Pendleton, California on 15 August 1969.
Verlyn Bruns entered the Army in May 1969 and trained at Fort Polk, Louisiana. He arrived in Vietnam in October of that year. He served with the Reconnaissance Platoon of E Company, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry, 196th Infantry Brigade, Americal Division. He died from multiple fragmentation wounds on 11 January 1970 when his platoon’s night position was attacked. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star.
Thomas Porter entered the Army in March 1969. His tour of duty in Vietnam began in November of that year. While serving as an armor crewman with F Troop, 17th Cavalry, 196th Infantry Brigade, Americal Division, he was killed on 20 February 1970. That day his unit was ambushed and lost two M-551 Sheridan tanks and their crews. Porter was initially reported as missing in action, but was determined to have been killed in the ambush.
When the plaque with the names of Vietnam casualties was dedicated in 1987, there were two names missing, Lester Holmes and Paul Milius. Both were pilots who had been shot down over enemy territory and were initially listed as missing in action.
Lester Holmes entered the Air Corps in 1942 and served in the Berlin Airlift. In 1967 he was serving with the 20th Tactical Air Support Squadron. On 22 May 1967 he was over southern North Vietnam flying a forward air control mission when his O-1E Bird Dog observation aircraft was shot down. No rescue was attempted because enemy forces were in the area. He remained listed as missing in action until 1975 when he was declared dead. His remains were repatriated in 1999 and identified in 2003. In May 2004 he was laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Nashua.
Paul Milius first entered the Navy in 1946 as an enlisted man. After his discharge he earned a two-year degree at the Iowa State Teachers College, now the University of Northern Iowa, and entered the Naval Aviation Cadet Program, where he earned his pilot’s wings and a commission. In 1967 he volunteered for VO-67, a newly-formed unit that was tasked with dropping electronic sensors to detect movement down the Ho Chi Minh Trail flying the P-2V Neptune. On 27 February 1968 his aircraft was hit by anti-aircraft fire, mortally wounding one crewmember. Milius stayed at the controls and ordered the rest of the crew to bail out. One saw Milius preparing to exit the plane. The other seven were rescued. Milius was never found. In 1978 the Department of Defense declared him presumed killed in action. He was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross. In the 1990s the Navy named a guided missile destroyer in his honor. He is the only Vietnam casualty from the county who remains missing.
Lester Holmes and Paul Milius deserve to have their names on the honor roll of the county’s Vietnam casualties. And there are others to be remembered as well. The war in Iraq took the life of one soldier from Bremer County. R. Brian Gienau, a member of the Iowa National Guard, was killed in Iraq in 2005.
There are also those from Bremer County who died while in service but not during recognized wars. For example, Marine Lt. William Deinema was killed on 24 July 1959 in the crash of his F-4D Skyray fighter “shortly after takeoff from the carrier Franklin D. Roosevelt,” which was conducting exercises in the Mediterranean. His body was not recovered, though there is a memorial marker for him in Harlington.
The men and women who served in Vietnam faced a difficult and sometimes confusing war in which it was not always easy to distinguish friend from foe. Among its painful legacies was recognition of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and the consequences of using herbicides such as Agent Orange. Veterans returned to an America in which there were growing antiwar protests and sometimes found themselves the target of those protests.
Ten men from Bremer County lost their lives while in service during the Vietnam War. It’s our obligation to remember their loss.