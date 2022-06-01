Famous musicians have sung about it, and famous philosophers have written about it, the age-old topic, “What is Life?”
In simple terms I suppose, it’s defined as the period of time between one’s birth and one’s death. Life is many things to as many different people, but to me it’s the sum total of the memories a person can create and share before their last grain of sand has fallen through the hourglass.
On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Mike Kemming bartered his final grain of sand for an endless life in the hereafter. Before he left, he made certain to fulfill and share, the one significant component of life itself, he left us with memories.
It was in April, of 1973, I was 15 years old and began working at Bob’s Standard with two upper classmen, Mike Kemming and Mike Hunemiller. We were high school students working to either buy a car, or in their case, put gas in the car they already owned. Though we all got our work done, you can’t put 3 teenagers in the same room without making the best of time, and finding humor in every workday minute. Working on cars, pumping gas, and washing cars, was our main duties, however, Mike Kemming had one additional duty worthy of mention. Occasionally, we’d have a customer (2 in particular) that enjoyed “batting the bull” to a major extreme. We were always courteous and listened to the end of their stories, but we were always prepared for this type of situation. On the shelf was a full, 16 oz. can of B.S. repellant. It was Mike’s job to immediately procure the repellant and thoroughly spray the room with the B.S. repellant after the customer left. (I’m sitting here alone, laughing hysterically at that memory.)
I remember the two Mike’s, Hunemiller and Kemming, when they unscrewed the earpiece off the telephone, packed it with wheel bearing grease, cleaned it up, and hung it up on the receiver. When a customer called, we let Bob Swartz answer it. While talking on the phone, Bob apologized to the customer over and over, because he couldn’t hear them speaking. We were laughing uncontrollably. Bob had a “pay back” for that prank, however, when Hunemiller was doing paperwork, Bob dumped ice-water down his back. We all had a riot with each other back in those days.
It wasn’t uncommon at the end of the work day for the 3 of us teens to jump in a car and head south of the border, meaning, the first gravel road off of main street. After a hard day’s work, we had to quench our thirst. Thirst quenching was done within reason, as we had no reason to need one. That was just common practice for most all teens back in the early 70’s. I’ve always remembered, while riding around, two particular songs that came on the radio, “Smokin In The Boys Room,” (a high school anthem for us teens,) and “Your Mama Don’t Dance and Your Daddy Don’t Rock and Roll.” I remember to this day, Mike would holler out the lyric, “out of the car, long hair.” Every time I’ve heard that song in the last, almost 50 years, I’ve thought of Mike Kemming with a smile.
About 10 years ago, Mike Hunemiller called me to meet him and Mike Kemming at Neita Raceway for the afternoon, “like the old days.” I was happy to go, and we had a good time, mostly laughing about those “old days.”
I’ve stayed in touch with Mike over the years, occasionally calling him out of the blue. He was always one of those friends you may not have seen for a while but you just took up where you left off.
He made a good life for himself, lived in Waverly, and retired as a Waterloo fireman. He married his wife Kathy and they have two children, a daughter Kaylee, and a son, Chris.
Mike was never one to be reaching out for the glitter of falling star-dust, or chasing after some far-off, silver-etched dream. He was always genuine and content with the simple things in life. His fortunes he would garner simply, from a fishing pole, and the love of his family and friends.
As I revisit the old days of Mike Kemming, I once again ponder that question, that age-old topic, “What is life?” Well, life is the sum total of the memories a person creates and shares with others. Much like my memories of Mike Kemming throughout the years of his life. We’ll miss him so much.