The Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall is coming to Sumner during the town’s sesquicentennial celebration in July.
While The Moving Wall exhibit and the sesquicentennial festivities are separate undertakings, they will run concurrently, with the sesquicentennial events July 14-17 located primarily in Cub Park on S. Division Street and The Moving Wall exhibit July 14-18 in City Park at 547 Columbia Ave.
The Moving Wall is a traveling half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. According to Rich Holm, who is organizing The Moving Wall visit, the wall displays over 50,000 names of American men and women who were killed in the Vietnam War.
Holm, who now lives in West Union, is a 1962 graduate of Sumner and president of Sumner’s Memories Are Forever (MAF) Museum.
“I applied with MAF to host The Moving Wall six months ago, and we were selected,” he said in April. “It cost $6,000 to bring the wall to Sumner, so I got the Sumner American Legion involved. We started holding meetings back in December.”
“Sumner lost three boys in the Vietnam War: Allen Avery, Richard Meighan and Myron Poock,” Holm said.
“Allen was the first Bremer County casualty. I worked with Allen at the Sumner Bakery. He told me, ‘I’m quitting school to join the Marines.’ That was in 1964. In 1966, someone came running into the bakery and said that Allen was killed in a place called Vietnam.
“Richard was a star football player and was 1961-62 Homecoming King,” Holm continued. “The Class of ’62 is holding a reunion July 15 and will be placing a football autographed by all of his classmates at the wall in memory of Rich.
“Poock was a captain, and in school was an outstanding FFA student,” Holm shared. “He had two months left in his tour when he was killed. He was planning to volunteer for a second tour in Nam.”
On July 14, The Moving Wall will come to Sumner from Fayette. On its journey, it will be escorted by motorcycle-riding veterans. The wall display will open to the public at 2 p.m. that day and will stay open around the clock for free viewing until the wall returns to Fayette July 18 at noon.
That first night, “at 8:30 there will be a reading of the names of the 869 Iowans killed in Vietnam, followed by ‘Taps’ at 10,” Holm said. “The first 1,000 visitors will receive an American flag lapel pin.” In addition, the wall will be highlighted by luminaries.
Friday night will be POW and flag night, he noted. “Ceremonies will be held that include a flag-folding.”
Other recognition of veterans during the weekend includes a call for Vietnam vets—anyone who served in any capacity, anytime from 1959 to 1975, according to Holm—to join in the sesquicentennial parade Saturday, July 16.
Holm said the veteran portion of the parade is being billed as the “Parade the Vietnam Veterans Never Received” in the 1960s and 1970s when they returned home from their service. Vets wishing to participate should register on the Facebook page “The Moving Wall Sumner, Iowa.”
Those veterans will meet at City Park July 16, 8-9 a.m., and will be transported to the parade site and then in the parade. The parade will also include Vietnam-era military vehicles, Holm said.
After the parade, Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. of Decorah will present up to 500 1½-inch honor coins at City Park to all veterans who would like one, not just those from the Vietnam era.
Retrieving Freedom, a Waverly non-profit that trains service dogs, will also be in the parade with veterans and their dogs, Holm said. In addition, they are scheduled to give a presentation at 1 p.m.
After the honor coin presentation, Toppling Goliath will sell beverages in City Park, and Lynch BBQ of Waucoma will serve food there, with veterans eating for free.
“Saturday night is Agent Orange night, when Nam soldiers who died of the chemical will be remembered,” Holm noted. “Three-hundred orange candles will be laid at the wall.”
“Sunday afternoon,” he continued, “Quilts of Valor will honor veterans, followed by a ceremony remembering the three soldiers killed in action from Sumner. Monday there is a light breakfast for all veterans.”
Holm said that there will be additional exhibits at City Park, such as a display of all 869 dog tags of Iowans killed in the war, a dog tag machine to duplicate any tag of the fallen, and military vehicles and memorabilia for viewing.
Special 3-inch honor coins for Sumner Vietnam vets will also be for sale at $25 as a fundraiser for the wall exhibit. “On the edges of the coin are the names of the seven Sumner soldiers who died of Agent Orange exposure in Nam,” Holm said.
He indicated that he still needs volunteers to help with The Moving Wall activities. Interested parties can email him at walleyelimit6@yahoo.com.
In addition, to help cover the cost of having the wall in Sumner, donations can be sent to The Moving Wall, c/o Gene Knoploh, 15512 Y Ave., Sumner, Iowa 50674.