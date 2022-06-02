Nearly 10 years ago Renewed Purpose opened in downtown Waverly.
A little locally owned business with the goal of finding homes for repurposed, rejuvenated and recycled treasures.
And now after pouring our energy into the shop and the community for nearly a decade , the RP team has taken time to reflect and regroup. We’ve had a great run and have decided to close the doors on June 25.
We want to thank all of our customers in the Cedar Valley for their support.
We encourage our customers to stop in to shop and visit with us before we close.
We will be continuously putting out new inventory as well as making markdowns on existing inventory.
Our entire team has other interests and opportunities to redirect our efforts towards and are excited to be able to refocus!
Editor’s Note: The above article was taken from Renewed Purpose’s Facebook post.